Robbery on Thanksgiving eve: Family held at gunpoint during home invasion near Fresno State

A family was robbed at gunpoint by three suspects Wednesday evening in a home invasion near Fresno State.

The home invasion happened at 6:15 p.m. inside an apartment on the 4900 block of North Backer Avenue, near East Shaw Avenue, Fresno police Lt. Sean Biggs said.

Police said the scheme to get into the unit began with one of the victims opening the door after a knock.

The suspect, described as 6-feet man with possible tattoos on the neck, then stood at the door and held out what appeared to be money.

Biggs said the suspect asked the victim if he had any marijuana. The victim said no and began to close the door.

But as the victim was about to close the door, the door was forced open and two men wearing a ski mask came into the residence armed with guns, according to Biggs.

Police said the three suspects told the six victims, which consisted of a man, woman and four teenagers, to get on the floor and demanded money.

The victims pleaded with the suspects and said they didn’t have money after spending it on the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner.

The suspects began to rummage the apartment and took a PlayStation and small amount of marijuana, according to police.

The three men left the location and ran southbound through the apartment complex, Biggs said.

Officers and a helicopter located two men who matched the description in the home invasion and were detained. Officers are working with the victims to identify the possible suspects.

“Why they chose this particular location, we don’t know.,” Biggs said. “We’re still early on in the investigation. Maybe they hit the wrong apartment.

“It doesn’t exactly sound like they got what they were looking for.”

It whereabouts of the third suspect is unknown.

No injuries were reported, Biggs said.

Detectives are investigating the scene further.