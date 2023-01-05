Robbery of underwear in Midway leads to recovery of stolen trailers

Jacob Gray Shoaf

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A 20-year-old Midway man has been arrested for allegedly stealing two trailers from a local Boy Scout troop and a small business and possession of a stolen car after being detained for an armed robbery of underwear at a Dollar General in Midway.

Jacob Gray Shoaf, of 9371 Old U.S. Hwy. 52, was charged with two counts of felony larceny, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 29, deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 11123 Old U.S. Hwy. 52 in Midway.

According to witness reports, a white male entered the store and allegedly took items that set off the anti-theft alarm. When confronted by the manager in the parking lot, the suspect pulled a knife and told the manager to “get away” before fleeing the scene in a silver Nissan.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the Davidson County Magistrate’s Office, the items Shoaf allegedly stole was three pair of underwear with the value of $10.

A short time later, law enforcement located the Nissan at a residence approximately five miles away on Hunter Road, but Shoaf ran out the back of the house before the arrival of sheriff’s deputies. A K-9 officer was deployed and tracked the suspect to a wooded area off Ridge Road, where he was taken into custody.

Besides charges related to the armed robbery, Shoaf was also charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen property after law enforcement discovered information connecting him with the recent theft of two trailers.

During the investigation, Thomasville Police officers recovered a trailer owned by Boy Scout Troop 238 that was parked at Midway United Methodist Church reported stolen in December.

A second trailer, reported missing from Beverly’s Flowers and Gifts in Midway, has not been located at this time, although investigative evidence indicates Shoaf was involved in its theft.

He was also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle for a 2005 Ford Expedition which was reported stolen.

Shoaf was given a $7,500 secured bond and an initial court date of Jan. 25.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Robbery of underwear in Midway leads to recovery of stolen trailers