Robbery victim, 24, fatally shot inside Harlem NYCHA building

A 24-year-old robbery victim was fatally shot inside the Harlem NYCHA building where he lived, police said Wednesday.

Alonza Georgia was shot in the torso inside a St. Nicholas Houses building on W. 131st St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. about 9 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

Medics rushed Georgia, who lived in the building, to Harlem Hospital, where he died the next day.

No arrests have been made. Cops said Georgia was shot during a robbery.