Robbery victim testifies in Floyd County double murder trial

Jul. 31—NEW ALBANY — When Winnie Wen was held at gunpoint by Floyd County double murder suspect Cherok Douglass she didn't scream.

"I'm not screaming because I think by screaming he's going to right away shoot me," she testified in Floyd Superior Court 1 on Monday.

Winnie Wen and her husband, Richard Wen, own the Onion Restaurant and Tea House on Charlestown Road in New Albany. She recounted the events of April, 4, 2022 as part of Douglass' double murder trial.

Douglass is charged with robbery because of events police said happened at the Wens' restaurant after the shooting deaths of Douglass' wife, Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle at a Circle K on Grant Line Road just minutes earlier that day.

Douglass is also facing two murder charges and an attempted murder charge.

Indiana State Police said Douglass also tried to run over Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Sarah James in the parking lot of the Onion Restaurant and Tea House after taking Wen hostage, resulting in the attempted murder charge.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon are representing the state in the case.

Floyd County's Chief Public Defender Matt Lorch and Deputy Public Defender Bart McMahon are representing Douglass.

"That day, April 4, it's about like 10:15, 10:20 (in the morning) and that guy came into my restaurant," Wen said. "...And he has the gun and tells me I have a gun, I have a gun, give me the car, give me the keys."

Wen said she complied with Douglass and he was holding her up with his gun to her head.

Once Douglass got into the car, police said, he let go of Wen and ran over her with the vehicle.

Lane asked Wen about the pain she was in from injuries incurred by the events.

"He hit me in the throat, he ran over me in the car," she said. "...(I was in) a lot of pain, very much pain, I thought I was going to die."

Wen's husband, Richard Wen, also took the stand on Monday. He said he was in the kitchen and Winnie was in the restaurant's dining room that morning.

He noticed police officers in the parking lot of his business and then saw his wife being held at gunpoint by Douglass.

"I said, take me, take me," Richard Wen said. "Let go of my wife, and take me."

On cross-examination McMahon asked Richard Wen about the number of cars in the parking lot that morning.

"Only two, one is mine and one is my employee, they park next to me," he said.

Douglass viewed testimony from the Wens in an auxiliary courtroom.

"Mr. Douglass asked (for this). He wanted to spare the Wens any further anguish," McMahon told the court before testimony got underway on Monday.

McMahon asked Douglass in the courtroom if he was willing to suspend his Sixth Amendment rights as part of this decision.

"Yes, sir," Douglass said.

University of Louisville surgeon Brian Harbrecht testified about Wen's injuries.

He said that she received fractures on her ribs, face and scapula.

The defense did not question the surgeon.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Phil D'Angelo also testified on Monday and provided information about the crime scene at the Onion Restaurant and Tea House.

The prosecution rested its case on Monday and court resumes Tuesday at 9 a.m.