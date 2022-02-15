'The robbery went south and shots rang out': Testimony begins in Houma man's murder trial

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a Houma man accused of fatally shooting a Galliano resident during a robbery in 2018.

Kevon Southall, 25, is charged with the second-degree murder of 20-year-old Alex Moreno of Galliano.

Another suspect in the case, Tyrick Hills, 22, was convicted Dec. 14 and was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

In his opening statement Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Shaun George told the 12-member jury the deadly shooting occurred in an area of Thibodaux where people typically gather to play basketball and have a good time.

“Follow the evidence, follow the facts, and follow the law,” said George, who is prosecuting the case along with Lafourche Parish Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker. “This journey will take you to one destination – that Kevon Southall is guilty of murder.”

Shots rang out about 8:24 p.m. Oct. 15, 2018, in the 300 block of Dove Lane in Thibodaux.

Police found Moreno shot to death inside his F-150 pickup truck. He suffered from four gunshot wounds, including one that pierced his back and struck his heart, prosecutors said.

Authorities found evidence of a drug deal gone bad, including cash, marijuana and bullet casings.

Prosecutors said Moreno met with Hills in a parking lot on Dove Lane to sell marijuana. Hills got into the back seat shortly before two gunmen wearing bandannas and hoodies approached the truck and demanded drugs and money.

Moreno tried to drive away but was shot multiple times, prosecutors said.

“The robbery went south and shots rang out,” George said. “Alex is shot from behind and is killed instantly.”

A passenger in the pickup truck suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and later identified Hills as a suspect, prosecutors said. Another witness also identified Southall as a suspect.

Multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service, searched for Southall before he was found during a traffic stop in Mississippi in March 2019. Hattiesburg Police pulled over a car that was reported for being used without authorization, authorities said. Southall was one of the occupants.

Police found two pistols in the car including one that prosecutors said was used to kill Moreno.

Southall’s attorney, Matthew Ory of Thibodaux, said prosecutors are only telling part of the story and challenged the credibility of several witnesses.

“There’s a lot of detail left out,” he said. “The lies are almost incredible. It’s unreal how it bounces back and fourth. There are 85 different versions of this story.”

Though Southall was being sought by different law-enforcement agencies, it doesn’t prove he killed anyone, Ory said.

“I don’t give a damn who was looking for him,” Ory said. “It’s no fun of being accused of killing someone you didn’t based on the statement from someone who was high as a kite. Is not sufficient to take non-credible witnesses to convict someone of second-degree murder. This is not about emotion, it’s about logic.”

Testimony was set to continue Wednesday in the courtroom of state District Judge F. Hugh Larose of Thibodaux.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Southall faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

