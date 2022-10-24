‘Robbing spree’ led to 2018 murder outside Brookhaven wedding, prosecutors say

A beloved husband, father and restaurant owner from Washington, D.C. lost his life as part of a “robbing spree,” prosecutors said on Monday.

Christian Broder was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery while he waited for an Uber outside a wedding reception at a Brookhaven country club in July 2018.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in court on Monday as prosecutors laid out their case against Jayden “Jayman” Myrick, who they say robbed several businesses in a stolen car before shooting and killing Broder.

Prosecutors say that before he died, Broder was able to identify Myrick as his killer.

Jones is breaking down all of latest details from courtroom starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]