Robbins shooting suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon

Jul. 27—A man suspected to have been involved in a shooting incident at a pigeon racing event in Robbins earlier this month pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Karanjot Singh, 21, was arrested in Owatonna, Minnesota last week after being identified as one of several subjects involved in the shooting incident. Witnesses told law enforcement that numerous subjects with handguns, swords and bats pulled up to the event in four different vehicles and started shooting and assaulting those in attendance.

Sutter County Sheriff's Office detectives responded to Minnesota and transported him back to Sutter County. As of late Monday, Karanjot Singh remained in custody on $1 million bail. He was arraigned in court on Monday.

SCSO previously arrested Karanjeet Singh, 21, of Selma, and Satvir Singh Cheema, 22, of Fresno for their involvement in the shooting. Karanjeet Singh remains in custody and Cheema posted bail and is no longer in custody.

Karanjot Singh is next scheduled to appear in Sutter County Superior Court on Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing and to schedule his preliminary hearing.