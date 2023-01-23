Robbinsdale man charged in 2021 Belview, Minnesota, shooting sentenced to nearly 8 years

Jan. 23—REDWOOD FALLS

— A Robbinsdale man charged with attempted murder in a 2021 Belview shooting pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison.

Demahjay Sherief Sincere Hudson, 21, was sentenced Jan. 9 in Redwood County District Court to 94 months in prison. Judge Patrick Rohland gave him credit for 516 days already served.

Hudson pleaded guilty in December to first-degree assault — great bodily harm.

Hudson pleaded guilty shortly after his attorney Travis M. Keil was granted a motion to withdraw as Hudson's attorney in November.

In exchange for Hudson's plea, the other five felony assault and weapons charges against him were dismissed, including a charge of attempted murder in the second degree.

Charges in a separate case involving a firearm filed in 2021 in Hennepin County were also to be dismissed, according to the plea petition, and Hennepin County prosecutors also agreed not to charge Hudson in a different firearm incident.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Hudson's expected release date from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud is Nov. 2, 2026.

Hudson was arrested Aug. 12, 2021, in Hennepin County

after law enforcement and witnesses positively identified him as the shooter that left another man in critical condition in June 2021.

Hudson allegedly brandished a handgun during a party at a Belview residence and a man attempted to disarm him by wrapping him in a "bear hug." Hudson then fired approximately five shots, one hitting the man and another hitting a vehicle at the residence.

Officers recovered four .40-caliber bullet casings and a .40-caliber bullet at the scene.

charged in connection to the shooting

was 20-year-old Preston Scott Reinke from Willmar.

According to court documents, witnesses at the scene of the shooting said Reinke had also brandished a handgun.

The man who was shot told law enforcement that Reinke had also pointed a gun at him after Hudson fired his gun and struck him. He said he pleaded with Reinke not to shoot. Reinke and Hudson then fled from the scene.

In a July 2021 interview with law enforcement, Reinke confirmed he was present at the scene during the shooting but denied having a firearm and stated he was "cuffing a phone to replicate a gun," according to the criminal complaint.

Reinke's next court appearance is scheduled May 1, 2023. He is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence, both felony offenses.