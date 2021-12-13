Robby Soave: Fauci EXAGGERATES covid threat to kids, LA schools enforce strict vax mandate

The Daily Beast

Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyA juror in the Jussie Smollett trial has explained several reasons why the jury felt there was no way they could acquit the star actor in his bombshell trial for staging a fake hate crime attack on himself.The female juror, who declined to be named, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the jury of six women and six men didn’t have any major disagreements but took nine hours to deliberate because they wanted to properly consider all the evidence.Some doubted that prosecutors had pr