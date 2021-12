NextShark

Social media users have accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of bending to China’s will after it skipped the Greek alphabet letter “Xi” and named the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. Driving the news: The WHO began using letters of the Greek alphabet to name COVID-19 variants in May. The agency used the letters in order until it announced Omicron as a Variant of Concern (VOC) on Nov. 26, skipping “Nu” and “Xi.” The organization’s use of Greek letters is predicated on discouraging people from calling COVID-19 variants by their places of origin, which it finds “stigmatizing and discriminatory.”