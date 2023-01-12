Roberson death row murder conviction upheld

Jan. 11—Texas Criminal Court of Appeals has upheld the death penalty conviction in the case against Robert Roberson.

"We pray that the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals' decision to not overturn the death penalty brings baby Nikki's family a step closer to closure and that justice continues to prevail," said Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell.

Roberson was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2003 for the death of Nikki Curtis, his two-year-old daughter.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed his scheduled June 21, 2016 execution and sent Roberson's case back to the trial court level to consider the merits of four distinct claims including a "junk science" claim.

An evidentiary hearing initially began in August 2018 but was placed on continuance Aug. 14, 2018 after District Clerk Teresia Coker found 15-year-old evidence, including Nikki's lost head CAT scans in the Anderson County Courthouse basement.

After a two and a half year hiatus, the evidentiary hearing was held in March 2021 in a hybrid of Zoom and in-person testimony at the Anderson County Courthouse. The evidentiary hearing took eight days.

Roberson's legal team, led by Gretchen Sween, called a total of six witnesses, including three experts, to the stand before resting after six days of testimony.

After hearing from attorneys for Roberson and the State in closing arguments and considering the totality of the evidence, Evans made a recommendation to allow the evidence as submitted in the original trial. The case went back to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals for an automatic review and a final determination was made by the highest court in Texas for criminal case where it was determined that Roberson should not receive a new trial.

During the March 2021 evidentiary hearing, Roberson's defense made four claims, including his actual innocence of causing the death of his two-year-old daughter, Nikki. His defense also presented new evidence calling into question the "integrity of his conviction." If any of the four claims presented had been accepted by the Court, Roberson would have been entitled to a new trial.

The judge had 15 days to write a Findings of Facts and conclusions of law and submit them back to the Court of Criminal Appeals. The CCA reviewed these findings and conclusions and determined that the death conviction will stand.

Roberson has long maintained he does not understand what happened to his daughter and he had no intent to harm her, or cause her death.

Although all of his state appeals are now exhausted, Roberson can still make federal appeals.