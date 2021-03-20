Roberson evidentiary hearing ends

Mar. 20—The evidentiary hearing in the death penalty case of Robert Leslie Roberson III came to a close Wednesday, March 17 after eight days of Zoom and in-person testimony at the Anderson County Courthouse.

Roberson's legal team, lead by Gretchen Sween, called a total of six witnesses, including three experts, to the stand before resting Monday, March 15 after six days of testimony.

The state rested after Downs' testimony Wednesday. Roberson's team also rested that day.

This concludes the testimony part of the hearing.

The attorneys and judge will now write their Findings of Facts and conclusions of law and submit them back to Court of Criminal Appeals. The CCA will review these finding and conclusions, which could take over a year, before a decision is rendered by the highest appeals court in Texas.

Roberson, of Palestine, was found guilty of capital murder in the death of his daughter, 2-year-old Nikki Curtis, who died of blunt-force head injuries Feb. 1, 2002 at a Dallas hospital.

He was sentenced to die by lethal injection by a 12-person Anderson County jury after his February 2003 trial.

In a 2007 appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeals, Roberson raised 13 points of error, but each was determined to have no merit.

The State began its side of the trial Tuesday, March 16 with Dr. Jill Urban, who performed the autopsy on Nikki and testified at the original trial.

Urban's testimony at this hearing was the same as at the original trial.

On Wednesday, March 17 the state called Dr. James Downs from Georgia, a Medico-legal expert consultant and Forensic Pathologist, to testify.

Downs testified that cause of death was blunt force trauma caused by multiple impacts to the deceased child and that manner of death in his opinion was homicide. He said both Palestine Regional Medical Center and Children's Hospital in Dallas ruled out a single impact.

Downs testified that a short fall impact can cause death but it is very rare. He testified there would not be multiple points of impact if it was a single fall. Downs said there are some people in the medical field no matter what the science is do not believe that shaken baby syndrome is possible. He said in his line of work he does not determine intent. Downs also testified that the promethazine in Nikki's system at the time of death would not have been a contributing factor in her death because the other injuries were the cause of death. However he did testify that the warnings on the medication warn death is possible in children under two, saying it is conceivable, but not in this case, in his opinion.

Judge Deborah Oaks Evans ordered a schedule that includes the court reporter providing a record to both sides by Saturday, May 15 after the state and Roberson's team rested...

Once the record is provided both sides will have 60 days, July 15, to respond with Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law.

Once that is complete, both sides will provide oral argument in August and the deadline to present that and the Judges version of Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law to the Court of Criminal Appeals is Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed Roberson's scheduled June 21, 2016 execution and sent Roberson's case back to the trial court level to consider the merits of four distinct claims, including a "junk science" claim.

This evidentiary hearing initially began in August 2018 but was placed on continuance Aug. 14, 2018 after District Clerk Teresia Coker found 15-year-old evidence, including Nikki's lost head CAT scans in the Anderson County Courthouse basement.

Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell prosecuted the hearing with Assistant District Attorney Scott Holden.

The case is pending in the Third District Court and is being presided over by Judge Evans.

The delay in the hearings was initially for prosecutors and the defense to review the "found" evidence and develop expert witnesses. The COVID-19 pandemic added to the delay.