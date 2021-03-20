Roberson evidentiary hearing ends

Stuart Whitaker AND Pennylynn Webb, Palestine Herald-Press, Texas
·4 min read

Mar. 20—The evidentiary hearing in the death penalty case of Robert Leslie Roberson III came to a close Wednesday, March 17 after eight days of Zoom and in-person testimony at the Anderson County Courthouse.

Roberson's legal team, lead by Gretchen Sween, called a total of six witnesses, including three experts, to the stand before resting Monday, March 15 after six days of testimony.

The state rested after Downs' testimony Wednesday. Roberson's team also rested that day.

This concludes the testimony part of the hearing.

The attorneys and judge will now write their Findings of Facts and conclusions of law and submit them back to Court of Criminal Appeals. The CCA will review these finding and conclusions, which could take over a year, before a decision is rendered by the highest appeals court in Texas.

Roberson, of Palestine, was found guilty of capital murder in the death of his daughter, 2-year-old Nikki Curtis, who died of blunt-force head injuries Feb. 1, 2002 at a Dallas hospital.

He was sentenced to die by lethal injection by a 12-person Anderson County jury after his February 2003 trial.

In a 2007 appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeals, Roberson raised 13 points of error, but each was determined to have no merit.

The State began its side of the trial Tuesday, March 16 with Dr. Jill Urban, who performed the autopsy on Nikki and testified at the original trial.

Urban's testimony at this hearing was the same as at the original trial.

On Wednesday, March 17 the state called Dr. James Downs from Georgia, a Medico-legal expert consultant and Forensic Pathologist, to testify.

Downs testified that cause of death was blunt force trauma caused by multiple impacts to the deceased child and that manner of death in his opinion was homicide. He said both Palestine Regional Medical Center and Children's Hospital in Dallas ruled out a single impact.

Downs testified that a short fall impact can cause death but it is very rare. He testified there would not be multiple points of impact if it was a single fall. Downs said there are some people in the medical field no matter what the science is do not believe that shaken baby syndrome is possible. He said in his line of work he does not determine intent. Downs also testified that the promethazine in Nikki's system at the time of death would not have been a contributing factor in her death because the other injuries were the cause of death. However he did testify that the warnings on the medication warn death is possible in children under two, saying it is conceivable, but not in this case, in his opinion.

Judge Deborah Oaks Evans ordered a schedule that includes the court reporter providing a record to both sides by Saturday, May 15 after the state and Roberson's team rested...

Once the record is provided both sides will have 60 days, July 15, to respond with Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law.

Once that is complete, both sides will provide oral argument in August and the deadline to present that and the Judges version of Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law to the Court of Criminal Appeals is Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The CCA will review these finding and conclusions, which could take over a year, before a decision is rendered by the highest appeals court in Texas.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed Roberson's scheduled June 21, 2016 execution and sent Roberson's case back to the trial court level to consider the merits of four distinct claims, including a "junk science" claim.

This evidentiary hearing initially began in August 2018 but was placed on continuance Aug. 14, 2018 after District Clerk Teresia Coker found 15-year-old evidence, including Nikki's lost head CAT scans in the Anderson County Courthouse basement.

Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell prosecuted the hearing with Assistant District Attorney Scott Holden.

The case is pending in the Third District Court and is being presided over by Judge Evans.

The delay in the hearings was initially for prosecutors and the defense to review the "found" evidence and develop expert witnesses. The COVID-19 pandemic added to the delay.

Recommended Stories

  • Fallout from riot, virus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill

    The mood is so bad at the U.S. Capitol that a Democratic congressman recently let an elevator pass him by rather than ride with Republican colleagues who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s election. Republicans say it’s Democrats who just need to get over it — move on from the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, end the COVID-19 restrictions and make an effort to reach across the aisle toward bipartisanship. Not yet 100 days into the new Congress, the legislative branch has become an increasingly toxic and unsettled place, with lawmakers frustrated by the work-from-home limits imposed by the virus and suspicious of each other after the horrific riot over Trump's presidency.

  • Boston researchers report delayed skin reaction to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    Some side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are well-known, but now, there are reports of a skin rash at the injection site and the timing of it might be confusing.

  • Paul George wants NBA to look at why Clippers aren't getting calls from officials

    After a 105-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Clippers All-Star Paul George expressed disbelief that his team took only 11 free throws.

  • Nasdaq ends higher as yields pause

    A reversal of market leadership Friday. Tech stocks like Facebook and Amazon and energy stocks drove the Nasdaq higher as Treasury yields took a break from their recent quick climb. But Mercadien Asset Management’s Ken Kamen says investors should avoid Big Tech stocks for now. “Maybe stay away from the momentum tech stocks. All those tech stocks that were in the middle of you know we used to call them FAANGS and as normal companies came in we changed the acronyms. I can't even keep up with them. I mean I, I think right now you want to be away from momentum investing 'cause the momentum is clearly been out of growth and into value.” But on Friday, growth stocks outperformed financials and other value stocks that are seen as benefiting more from the reopening of the economy. Investors took profit on banks after the Federal Reserve said it would not extend a temporary pandemic regulatory break that was due to expire this month. The Nasdaq gained three-fourth percent. The S&P 500 finished nearly flat. But the Dow lost seven-tenth percent. For the week, the three main indexes lost ground. Facebook shares rose 4% on Friday. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the social network would be in what he called a “stronger position” due to Apple’s imminent privacy policy changes on ad sales. FedEx was the S&P’s top gainer, shooting up nearly 6%. The delivery company’s quarterly profit jumped more than expected. It was able to charge higher prices amid surging volume for e-commerce deliveries during the holiday season. But Nike shares dropped 4%. The athletic apparel maker’s sales rose but missed Wall Street’s targets due to shipping issues and a sales slump at its stores.

  • Biden does not regret calling Putin a killer -WH

    Putin on Thursday responded that it takes one to know one.Psaki said Biden had no regrets in response to questions whether the president was concerned that his comments escalated an already strained relationship.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks hints at likely Senate run with campaign event featuring former Trump advisor Stephen Miller

    The pair will attend a "campaign rally and announcement" at a shooting range in Huntsville, Alabama, according to an invitation posted on Twitter.

  • Keep using AstraZeneca shot to save lives: WHO

    Hans Kluge noted that Europe's medicines regulators are investigating a small number of cases of blood clots in the region that have prompted around a dozen EU governments to suspend use of the AstraZeneca shot."As of now, we do not know whether some or all of the conditions have been caused by the vaccine or by other coincidental factors", he said, adding: "At this point in time, however, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh its risks, and its use should continue to save lives."The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said so far, it has found no causal link between the vaccine and any clotting or blood coagulation reports.Despite these reassurances, at least 13 EU member states, including Germany, France and Italy, have suspended use of the shot pending the outcome of a fuller EMA investigation expected to be completed on Thursday (March 18).

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

    A woman who currently works in the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he looked down her shirt and made suggestive remarks to her and another aide, according to a newspaper report published Friday. Alyssa McGrath told The New York Times that Cuomo called her beautiful in Italian, referred to her and her female colleague as “mingle mamas,” asked why she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring and inquired about her divorce. "He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend,” Ms. McGrath told the newspaper.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Prince William: Mental health is 'complex subject' that is 'close to my heart', duke says in Comic Relief message

    The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject that was “very close” to his heart. His comments, made on the BBC’s Comic Relief, followed claims by the Duchess of Sussex that her own mental health concerns were ignored by the Royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal. Both Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all”, describing the situation as “desperate”. Mental health has been a cornerstone of both brothers’ work since they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016, which aims to encourage people to talk to one another about their struggles. Their determination to shine a light on the subject made the Sussexes’ revelations all the more resonant.

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Teen dies after woman disconnects ventilator for 10 hours, South Carolina cops say

    The 13-year-old needed the device to breathe, according to authorities.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.