Roberson High student seriously injured in Feb. 9 shooting, family, friends say

ASHEVILLE - A 17-year-old TC Roberson student was shot and seriously injured the night of Feb. 9, according to a close family friend.

PJ Deshauteurs, of Asheville, remained in the hospital the night of Feb. 10 in stable condition, according to Allen Williams, who said he and his wife, Meredith, are PJ's godparents. Williams spoke briefly with the Citizen Times Feb. 10.

Deshauteurs' mother, Ashley Corn, declined to answer Citizen Times questions about the shooting, but said she thanked the community for their love and support.

"We're just focused on PJ's health," she said.

Calls to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office were not returned Feb. 10.

Deshauteurs is a varsity football player and wrestler. Calls to the Roberson football coach and athletic director were not returned Feb. 10.

T.C. Roberson Athletics posted a message at 5:24 p.m. Feb. 9 on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Today’s varsity games vs Erwin has been postponed" but gave no further explanation. The shooting did not occur at the high school.

Williams created a GoFundMe page Feb. 10 for Deshauteurs and his family with the goal of raising $20,000. As of 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10, more than $12,000 had been donated.

The GoFundMe page reads in part:

"PJ, who is a 17-year-old, has always been a pillar of strength for those around him. His infectious smile, unwavering positivity, and compassionate heart have touched the lives of many. PJ was shot, and overnight, his world was turned upside down; he and his family will be embarking on a journey filled with uncertainty and challenges.

"His journey to recovery will not be easy, but with the support of our community, we can make a meaningful difference in his life."

According to the page post, the money collected will be used to help Deshauteurs pay for medical and rehabilitation bills and for meals for his family.

Williams referred other questions to the family's attorney, who did not immediately respond.

Citizen Times Sports Reporter Evan Gerike contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

