Robert Aaron Long: Atlanta massage parlor gunman’s parents used tracker on his car to help police catch him

CORRECTION Sala de masajes Disparos (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
The parents of the man who shot and killed eight people at massage parlors near Atlanta helped police identify their son as the gunman.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, shot and killed eight people - primarily Asian women - between three massage parlors he frequented in Georgia. His parents, upon seeing his photo in surveillance video shared by police, turned him in, and helped police find him using a tracker that had been placed in his car.

Georgia Police Captain Jay Baker said he was unsure of the reason for the tracker, or if Mr Long was aware he was being tracked.

Police used the tracker to stop the gunman in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta. He was allegedly headed to Florida to continue his shooting spree.

