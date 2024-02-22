Robert Booker, one of Knoxville’s leading Black voices and a civil rights luminary, dies at 88

Robert J. Booker, Knoxville’s most revered African American historian, an Austin High School graduate and a stalwart leader of Knoxville's Civil Rights Movement, has died at the age of 88.

Hailed as one of the last living icons from the Civil Rights Movement in Knoxville, Booker earned his stripes as a young student and president of the student body at the historically Black Knoxville College. While there, he was jailed during protests, led the sit-in movement to integrate lunch counters and played a pivotal role in the integration of the historic Tennessee Theatre in 1963.

Renee Kesler, executive director of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, followed in Booker's footsteps, and worked alongside him up until his final days. The two were inseparable.

"It is with a heavy heart I share the sad news of the passing of Dr. Robert J. Booker on Feb. 22, 2024," Kesler told Knox News.

William Isom, director and founder of Black in Appalachia, fondly remembers Booker, crediting him for his success as a young researcher.

"Over all of these years, Bob was my go-to for anything Black Knoxville as far as history is concerned. I admired his presence in any room and the seriousness with which he conducted his research was something I learned from," Isom said. "Whether it was Knoxville College, the Knoxville race riots, or any other film that we were doing on Knoxville, he was the very first person I went to because he was kind of the point of departure for the rest of the story. He had a huge impact on my life."

Started from 'The Bottom'

Booker, who served as a city councilman and was Knoxville's first Black Tennessee state representative, leaves behind a legacy as rich as the history he tirelessly chronicled. He was an author, historian and columnist for the News Sentinel, and could dance with the best. he played a pivotal role in local history. He advanced the Scruffy City's progress in race relations with his fearless work in integrating the historic Tennessee Theatre and Knoxville lunch counters in the 1960s, at the height of the national Civil Rights Movement.

At a time when Jim Crow laws were bludgeoning Black Americans in the South and building barriers, Booker knocked them all down. He was a freedom fighter, a change agent and a bridge builder. He dedicated his life to service while preserving and sharing the stories that shaped Knoxville’s past. His passion for history was contagious, as he tirelessly worked to ensure that the narratives of the African American experience were never forgotten.

Born in 1935 and raised in the area known as "The Bottom” in East Knoxville, which was later ravaged by the city's urban renewal projects, Booker followed a journey that unfolded as a testament to his resilience and dedication to the village that brought him up.

In Robert Booker's own words: Urban renewal planners didn't care about destroying Black structures

Despite growing up in turbulent times, he stretched his arm across aisles, building relationships across political and racial lines. He shared a birth year and friendship with the late legendary coach Johnny Majors, whom he affectionately remembered in the last years of his life.

"As a guy who grew up in Knoxville's poorest neighborhood, and one of the very first to criticize the excesses of urban renewal, he's been an authentic voice and a bridge between the races, and helped one understand the other better," said Jack Neely, executive director of the Knoxville History Project.

And he certainly refused to have an email address, said Knoxville News Sentinel opinion coordinator Donna Cruze. His work with the Knoxville News Sentinel began on June 24, 2003. He subsequently wrote hundreds of columns, most notably about Black history.

"Yes, it has been a privilege. It had taken me 42 years to have the opportunity to write for the News Sentinel. Since my high school days, I have always had a yen to write. I was not necessarily interested in publishing books, but I had a desire to express myself with the printed word. I had written poems in elementary school, and some of them were published on the school page of the Sunday paper in the 1940s," Booker wrote on his 10th anniversary as a columnist.

Cruze said that her time editing Bob’s weekly column for almost 13 years was a highlight of her own career. "Pretty much everything I know about the history of the Black community in and around Knoxville is because of him. He was simply the expert on that topic," she said.

"Bob’s columns frequently focused on education, and Knoxville College, his alma mater, was especially close to his heart. He accomplished so much during his life. The last time I spoke to him, he said he had no regrets. Knoxville has lost an important historian, and I’m really going to miss him," Cruze said.

Beyond his civic contributions, Booker’s impact reverberated through his words as a prolific writer. He penned numerous articles and books, serving as a beacon of knowledge for those seeking to understand the roots of the Civil Rights Movement and the unique history of Knoxville, His publications include "Two Hundred Years of Black Culture in Knoxville, Tennessee 1791-1991," "And There was Light!: The 120 Year History of Knoxville College," "The Heat of a Red Summer," "An Encyclopedia: The Experiences of Black People in Knoxville, Tennessee 1844-1974" and "From the Bottom Up."

Knoxville College shaped his legacy

A proud graduate of Austin High School in 1953, Booker’s sense of duty led him to a three-year stint in the U.S. Army, stationed in France and England. Returning to his roots, he pursued higher education at the historically Black Knoxville College, where he majored in English and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor of science degree in education under the GI Bill.

"When I was elected president of the student government at Knoxville College 63 years ago, I had no idea how it would change my life," Booker wrote in 2022.

Booker emerged as a prominent figure in Knoxville’s Civil Rights Movement during his tenure as a two-term student body president at Knoxville College. His commitment to desegregation was evident as he organized lunch counter sit-ins that played a pivotal role in advancing Knoxville. That same passion for equality led to the desegregation of the historic Tennessee Theatre in 1963.

"My most dramatic effort in the world of woke occurred March 6, 1960, when I and 15 other Knoxville College students marched through dime stores in downtown Knoxville to protest the segregation of their lunch counters. We were not mean spirited; we didn't hate anybody. We were young Americans who just wanted to buy a hamburger, Coke and slice of apple pie," Booker wrote.

After his election to student body president, The Knoxville College Aurora wrote, "Robert Booker, a native of Knoxville and past vice president of the Student Union, captured the presidential post with an overwhelming majority. The man with the Jim Dandy of an alternate plan now has the power he was seeking. It is the hope that he will not become complacent, but rather that through his initiative the entire student body will be moved to action for better student government."

In 1966, Booker made history by becoming Knoxville’s first Black Tennessee state representative where he served for three terms, a role that showcased his dedication to public service. Throughout the 1970s, he served as the administrative assistant to Mayor Kyle Testerman and contributed his expertise to the Tennessee Civil Service Commission. Later, Booker became a respected member of the Knoxville City Council.

Booker was honored with an honorary doctorate from the University of Tennessee on Feb. 10, 2024.

"Bob, just a man with so many facets. He's a civil rights legend. But then he'd show up in a smoky karaoke bar, singing pop and country tunes for working-class white people who probably had no idea who he was and what he'd been through," Neely said. "Most historians aren't historic themselves, but Bob was."

His unwavering dedication to civil rights, his relentless pursuit of equality, and his passion for preserving the stories of the past leave an indelible mark on the city. His impact will echo through Knoxville's history for generations to come, a testament to his enduring legacy and the profound influence he had on the community he deeply loved.

Angela Dennis is the Knox News race, justice and equity reporter. Email angela.dennis@knoxnews.com. X formerly called Twitter @AngeladWrites. Instagram @angeladenniswrites. Facebook at Angela Dennis Journalist.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Robert Booker, a Knoxville civil rights luminary, dies at 88