Robert Bowers convicted of shooting dead 11 people at Tree of Life synagogue

The mass shooting is the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history - GETTY IMAGES

A truck driver accused of killing 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018 has been found guilty of 63 offences including committing hate crimes resulting in death.

Robert Bowers, 50, faces a potential death sentence after committing the deadliest-ever attack on America’s Jewish community.

It will be left to the jury to decide whether he should be executed or sentenced to life imprisonment. A decision is expected in around six weeks.

Armed with an AR-15 rifle and three handguns, Bowers opened fire on worshippers at the synagogue, killing 11 and injuring seven more – including five police officers – before surrendering.

According to prosecutors, Bowers displayed a deep loathing of Jews and immigrants, venting on social media and sharing or liking anti-Semitic postings.

The jury was told how he called Jews “public enemy No 1” as well as praising Hitler and the Holocaust.

“The message that the defendant chose to tell the world about himself was clear and unambiguous: He is filled with hatred for Jews,” Mary Hahn, a federal prosecutor, said in her closing argument.

Bowers did not call a single witness in his defence - AP

Bowers did not call a single witness in his defence, with his lawyers focusing on trying to avoid his receiving the death penalty.

However, the Justice Department turned down offers of a plea deal under which he would admit the offences in return for life imprisonment without parole.

During the three-week trial, the jury heard harrowing testimony of how events unfolded on the day.

They cowered for safety as Bowers stalked the synagogue looking for victims.

“We were filled with terror,” said Andrea Wedner, whose right arm was shattered by bullets as she sheltered her dying 97-year-old mother.

The jury also heard emergency calls and even the sound of bullets being fired. Graphic pictures were shown of the victims.

Of the 63 charges, 22 carry the death penalty.

He was convicted of 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and another 11 of hate crimes resulting in death.

Other accounts included 24 counts of discharging a firearm and eight counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs which involved an attempt to kill.

