Robert Brian Lusk ordered to be held without bond

Jul. 8—PRINCETON — Bond was denied Thursday for a Mercer County man who was charged in 2020 with offenses including first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual abuse after a hidden cellphone he was using to speak with minors was found under his bed.

Robert Brian Lusk, 24, of Princeton was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a bond hearing.

Lusk was charged in 2020 with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian,custodian or person of trust and incest. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David A. Pfeifer said that authorities found a hidden cellphone under Lusk's bed last March, and that he was using it to speak with minors.

When Lusk was initially arrested in 2020, child pornography was found on his cellphone, Pfeifer said. The June 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Lusk on charges including distribution of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct and use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.

The case began on Sept. 17, 2020 after Lt. L.B. Murphy with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department was informed that a woman reported that Lusk "had committed a sex act" against a female juvenile.

The child had been left at a home where Lusk was present for about an hour and a half, Murphy said in his criminal complaint. The child told another member of her family that Lusk had pulled her clothes down, took photos of her and touched her private areas.

Lusk was removed from the residence and the child was taken to her family doctor, Murphy said. After meeting with the doctor, the family went to the sheriff's department.

After being arrested, Lusk was freed after posting bond; however, he was placed on home confinement, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch. In March, a home confinement officer found a cellphone under Lusk's bed while checking the residence. Lusk's home confinement was revoked and he returned to the Southern Regional Jail. Lusk has remained incarcerated since that time.

The investigation is ongoing, and it had not been determined how many juveniles Lusk was in contact with, Lynch said.

The charges that Lusk was indicted for last June stem from images found on a cellphone he was using when he was arrested in 2020, Lynch said.

The defense had sought to get bond for Lusk on those charges, but Sadler ordered that he be held without bond at the regional Jail.

Lusk's trial is scheduled for September, Pfeifer said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

