Robert Capper Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director, Bolstering Firm's Complex Investigations Expertise

The addition of Mr. Capper brings unique capabilities to the company's expanding EMEA - Asia Pacific operations

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, today announced its appointment of Robert Capper as Senior Managing Director. Based in London, Mr. Capper bolsters Ankura's complex investigations capabilities for clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and globally. A former member of the British Intelligence Services, Mr. Capper specializes in high-profile sovereign disputes and asset tracing, as well as fraud and white-collar crime investigations.

Mr. Capper developed his unique expertise by serving over many years a diverse clientele ranging from law firms and multinational companies to sovereign states and government agencies. Prior to joining Ankura, he spent five years at Burford Capital, the world's largest litigation financing provider, as a Vice President leading the firm's consultancy asset tracing and investigations team. Mr. Capper also spent eight years with the British Intelligence Services, focusing on counterintelligence and counter terrorism investigations with an emphasis on North and West Africa.

"We are pleased to welcome Robert to our team as we continue to strengthen and deepen our investigations capabilities for clients across all geographies," said Simon Michaels, Chairman of EMEA and APAC at Ankura. "One of our greatest assets is the diverse experiences and perspectives that our people bring to each project, and we're committed to investing in and integrating into our global Ankura team professionals with one-of-a-kind credentials like Robert. His extensive background in investigations and asset tracing coupled with his experience as a former British Intelligence Services officer will provide our clients with unique insight and expertise as we help them with their investigations."

"I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to join Ankura and work with such an established team of talented and dedicated professionals," said Robert Capper. "I was drawn to Ankura's collaborative, client-focused culture. I look forward to adding my skills and advancing Ankura's complex investigations capabilities around the world."

Mr. Capper holds an MSc in International Relations from the University of Bristol, a PGDip in Terrorism Studies from the University of Edinburgh, and a BA (with honors) in History from the University of Bristol.

About Ankura

Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

