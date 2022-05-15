Robert Coit is leaving the Thurston County Food Bank, nonprofit announces

Robert Coit, who has led the Thurston County Food Bank as executive director for 18 years, is leaving the organization, the nonprofit announced late Friday.

The food bank board of directors is developing a plan and schedule for hiring a new leader who will serve with the new title of chief executive officer, according to a news release.

Coit’s last day was not immediately known. The organization announced that he is leaving for “new adventures.”

“I can’t overstate what a great job Robert has done in securing funding, staffing and resources to help residents meet their basic needs for food and much more,” said board president Bruce Wollstein in a statement.

Under Coit’s leadership, the organization has grown to own three main buildings and operate 14 mobile delivery sites, 13 food distribution locations and two pop-up food stands.

The new CEO will help shape the collection/storage/distribution systems, finances, and community relationships to eliminate hunger today and in the future, according to the nonprofit’s news release.

“With more than 40 percent of food bank clients under the age of 16, creative and varying ways to deliver services to families and individuals throughout the area is a big undertaking. The next CEO will also nurture and expand critical relationships with community partners and donors,” the release reads.