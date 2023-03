Reuters

In a statement, Pacific Western Bank said it still maintained solid liquidity, with available cash exceeding $10.8 billion as of Friday. The statement late on Friday came after PacWest's shares had slumped 19%, ending the week that was dominated by an unfolding crisis in the banking sector. Pacific Western Bank said that as of March 16, insured deposits accounted for over 62% of total deposits, while insured venture-specific deposits made up more than 77% of total venture deposits.