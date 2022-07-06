Highland Park shooting suspect’s mother confronted SWAT team hours after shooting

Denise Pesina, the mother of Robert Crimo, confronted a SWAT team as authorities searched for her son (CBS News)

The mother of Highland Park suspect Robert Crimo angrily confronted a SWAT team in the aftermath of the July 4th mass shooting.

Video obtained by CBS News shows Denise Pesina shouting and gesturing at officers in McDaniels Avenue, Highland Park, on Monday, as a massive manhunt was underway for her son.

It’s unclear what the confrontation was about, but the network reported that Ms Pesina was in contact with police over for several hours after the Independence Day parade shooting.

It has also emerged that a business owned by Ms Pesina had a mailbox at a UPS Store just a few blocks from where Monday’s shooting was carried out.

Police have placed the UPS Store under seal, and nobody has been able to enter the store since Monday, CBS News reported.

Ms Pesina and the suspect’s father Bob Crimo Sr have retained high-profile Chicago attorney Steve Greenberg.

Mr Greenberg said on Wednesday the parents were being unfairly blamed over their son obtaining the high-powered assault rifle used in Monday’s deadly attack.

“The ‘system’ is trying to make this about parenting,” Mr Greenberg said on Wednesday.

“The bigger question, that must be answered and resolved, is why are military grade assault weapons available for anyone to purchase?”

Mr Greenberg did not immediately responded to a request for comment.