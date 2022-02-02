Robert Cuadra homicide: Lawyers question police interrogation of one suspect

PATERSON — Calling the crime “complete and utter lawlessness,” a judge ruled on Wednesday that two of the suspects charged with murder in the Jan. 19 crossfire killing of Paterson honor student Robert Cuadra must remain in jail.

But lawyers for two 19-year-old defendants, Jahed Jones and Jaquin Williams, neither of whom was charged with any crimes before January, accused detectives of mishandling their more than three-hour interrogation of Jones.

The lawyers, David Pine and Nicholas Patullo, said during separate court hearings that investigators violated Jones’ constitutional rights by questioning him without his attorney. They asserted that Jones’ statement, pivotal evidence in what the judge described as charges based on “circumstantial” evidence, would eventually be ruled out of the case.

Senior Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Jorge Morales said detectives made it clear to Jones, who was jailed on other charges at the time, that they wanted to talk to him about the homicide.

“That statement was perfectly obtained and legally obtained,” Morales told Superior Court Judge Joseph Portelli.

The police affidavit of probable cause said that during that interrogation, Jones allegedly said he and the others accused of the murder had been inside a white Nissan Maxima about 30 minutes before the time of the homicide, according to court records. The affidavit said the Maxima was video-recorded at the shooting scene.

The judge said the courts may eventually decide whether Jones’ statement was legally obtained, but that he would not do so at this juncture without a full-fledged hearing.

Wednesday’s virtual court hearing was the first time that surveillance camera recordings of the killing were shown to the public. Portelli cited the videos in his ruling that Jones and Williams should remain in jail.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Kahaz Heron, is scheduled to have his detention hearing next week.

“Watching that video is appalling,” Portelli said. “During that Wild West shootout, an innocent life was taken.”

The judge noted that the video revealed the shooters’ lack of concern for people who live in the neighborhood.

“Any bullet at any time could have entered any building,” Portelli asserted.

One video showed the victim and someone who officials said was Cuadra's grandmother pull up in front of their home on Godwin Avenue in Paterson’s 4th Ward. Cuadra went to the trunk and started unloading groceries.

Shortly afterward, another car pulled up and four men got out of the vehicle with their guns drawn, the video showed. The men spread out along the street and sidewalk and walked toward their targets, a group of people gathered nearby.

A barrage of gunshots could be heard on the recording as the video showed flashes of light from their weapons while they fired at the other group. Cuadra ducked behind his vehicle.

The gunman who was closest to Cuadra initially stood behind another vehicle. But then the video showed him move toward a fence on the sidewalk, seemingly to get a clear shot at the group across the street.

Those few steps taken by the gunman put Cuadra — still hunched behind his car — in the line of fire. After the nearby gunman fired another shot, the college-bound young man soon slumped to the ground. Authorities said he was struck in the head by a bullet.

Lawyers for Jones and Williams cited their clients’ lack of criminal records in arguing they should be released with the charges pending. Both live with their mothers, their attorneys said.

Pine said Jones has served as a youth mentor in a Paterson after-school program and has helped feed the homeless. Patullo said Williams is the father of a 3-year-old child.

But Morales, the prosecutor, said other shootings have been linked to the guns seized in the investigation. He argued that there was a danger the accused would retaliate against witnesses if they were released. He also said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute among “groups” in Paterson.

Portelli said the best way to protect the public would be to keep the two young men incarcerated pending the outcome of the case.

Meanwhile, Pine said the “unconstitutional conduct” of the officers who questioned Jones “tainted” the entire case. The defense lawyer attributed the alleged misconduct to the public pressure to get arrests in the highly publicized case.

Pine cited a comment made by Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. during a press conference, hours before the murder charges were filed on Jan. 27, in which the congressman demanded that officials “get these thugs off the street.”

