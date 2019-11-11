Robert Denton Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Corporate Office Properties Trust, Robert Denton, recently netted US$58k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$29.18. That might not be a huge sum but it was 100% of their personal holding, so we find it a little discouraging.

See our latest analysis for Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Philip Hawkins for US$101k worth of shares, at about US$22.54 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$29.25), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 20139 shares worth US$468k. But insiders sold 11423 shares worth US$326k. In total, Corporate Office Properties Trust insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:OFC Recent Insider Trading, November 11th 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Corporate Office Properties Trust insiders own about US$9.8m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Corporate Office Properties Trust Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. Still, insiders don't own a great deal of the stock. So overall it's hard to argue insiders are bullish. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

But note: Corporate Office Properties Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.