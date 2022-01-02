Robert Devlin, Connecticut’s new inspector general, on policing the police

Judge Robert Devlin, newly appointed as Connecticut’s first inspector general and responsible in the era of Defund the Police for investigating all cases involving deadly force by law enforcement, is probably beginning the most challenging chapter in a career that has never involved sitting in quiet offices.

He has been a government lawyer defending the indigent, a mob prosecutor, presiding judge in the state’s most violent city, a judicial administrator and a judge on the state Appellate Court, from which he stepped down a year ago after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

His new office, when it is up and running, will be the most visible element among the set of law enforcement reforms social justice advocates pushed through the legislature over the last two years. And his success will likely be measured by how thoroughly he displeases everyone with whom the new office comes into contact.

“If he gets all sides hating him equally, he has probably done a great job,” said Frank Rudewicz, a consultant and retired Hartford police lieutenant . “He is in a no-win situation. There are people who are not going to like his findings.”

The anti-police sentiment that swept the country after George Floyd died at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis in May 2020 drove passage of the state’s Police Accountability Act, which was written to expand control over how police work and to establish new means of holding to account officers who break the rules.

Relationships

The inspector general, the most visible of the state reforms, is charged with investigating every use of force case and all in-custody deaths — in police stations and prisons. That means sorting out violent, split-second encounters, usually between the police and those they are pursuing. The legislature said it tried to create an office with enough power and independence to operate free from the institutional and racial biases reform advocates complain have long favored the police in such investigations.

Few, including Devlin, believe that anything he does will be accepted without protest — and events from the recent past support that belief. A police officer refused to cooperate as a witness in a recent police shooting investigation. And a community group argued to the state Supreme Court in a case about police surveillance that “Black and Brown communities within Connecticut have been targeted for and subject to lawless attacks by police.”

Devlin said he plans, among other things, to meet with advocacy groups in an attempt to establish some trust.

“It is better to get to know people in a setting that is not as charged as it is when there is an actual case that people are thinking off,” he said. “I’ve talked to the ACLU, and I intend to talk to various community groups in our state. I think it is important to have a relationship with them. When a case comes down and they have an interest in it, at least they’ll know my name and we will have spoken before.”

It is not realistic, he said, to expect that his office, which will consist of nine people when fully staffed, can repair the rift in police-community relations exposed by the Floyd death and the flurry of reforms that followed.

“That was a trigger that generated the Police Accountability Act, and creation of the inspector general’s position was part of that,” he said. “But the problem really goes much deeper than that. It is a societal issue that needs to be addressed for sure. I think the way the inspector general is going to do it is sort of on a micro basis, on a case-by-case basis. We’ll do our best to get each case correct and then move forward with that.

“But these big macro, society issues? To the extent that this office could affect that for the better? That would be great. That would be fantastic. But that seems like kind of a big ask for nine people working out of a building in Cheshire. … I think this is a smaller piece of a much bigger conversation that we are having as a society.”

New staff; new tools

Devlin is in the process of hiring staff for offices he found in Cheshire.

He appointed Andrew Slitt, an assistant state’s attorney in Windham County, as deputy inspector general . Should there be prosecutions of police officers, they will be brought by Devlin and Slitt.

He plans to hire James Viadero, the former Newtown police chief who recreated that town’s department following the tragic Sandy Hook murders. Viadero, who sits on a state board that sets police standards, spent most of his career on the Bridgeport Police Department, which he left as a captain.

There are more than 50 applications for the five inspectors who will work with state police detectives and forensic specialists on use of force investigations. The office will have one paralegal.

The legislature also gave Devlin a powerful tool that it stubbornly denies every other state law enforcement agency: the authority to issue investigative subpoenas that compel witnesses to provide statements or produce records. Witnesses who refuse to comply with a subpoena, including police officers, can be jailed.

Devlin said the proliferation of surveillance cameras should also assist the inspector general’s investigations, as well as another aspect of the legislature’s police reforms requiring all departments to be equipped with body and dashboard cameras in 2022.

“What happened is often times quite well-documented,” he said. “It is interpreting the evidence that I think is really the key.”

‘Just straight ahead’

The office will rely on Connecticut State Police forensic experts and laboratory services and, when necessary, work alongside state police detectives. Devlin will manage investigations, evaluate findings, issue annotated public reports and make decisions about prosecuting.

In some ways, the new job synthesizes what Devlin has done as a judge and prosecutor. As an assistant U.S. attorney, he helped investigate and prosecute the leadership of the Patriarca crime family, a case that concluded in a sensational, four-month trial that, for all practical purposes, ended the Mafia in New England.

“This office is in the crosshairs of a lot of people with different sorts of ideas about how these cases should go,” he said. “I’ve told everybody the same thing: I am just going to follow the evidence, and that is going to determine the outcome.

“Sometimes that is easy. And sometimes It’s hard. But that is the objective. No thumb on the scales for or against anybody. Just straight ahead.

“I am going to try to operate in a way that is s transparent, to give people an opportunity to see reasons why we reached the decisions we did. There are going to be some people who probably won’t be convinced, even by a very persuasive presentation. And that is OK. I get that.

“But most people I think are reasonable. And if you present a reasonable, measured report about an incident — whichever way it comes out, whether the police were justified or not — most reasonable people would accept that, particularly if they think that it was prepared by someone who doesn’t have any kind of ulterior motive in it.”

Devlin issued his first report last week — although it was largely completed by others before he took office on Oct. 8. He said a Naugatuck police sergeant was justified in firing three times at a suspected drug dealer who had knocked the officer down in a car crash and who the officer believed was trying to run him over. Only the sergeant was injured, and the suspect later told police he considered running over the officer.

Devlin inherited eight more cases that were pending when he was sworn in and a ninth that recently took place in Norwich.

A dozen or so judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers questioned about Devlin called him well-suited for the Inspector General’s Office. Rudewicz, who was assigned as a Hartford police detective to work with Devlin on the Patriarca case, called him ideally suited.

“He is the perfect guy for the job,” Rudewicz said.

“And it is not just his experience. It is his temperament. He is charismatic, but I think he has a very humble nature about him. And, especially as a judge, and I would think as an inspector general, you don’t want the judge or the IG to be the story. It’s the facts and the evidence that are supposed to be the story.”