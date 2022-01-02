Robert Devlin, Connecticut’s new inspector general, on policing the police

Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
·7 min read

Judge Robert Devlin, newly appointed as Connecticut’s first inspector general and responsible in the era of Defund the Police for investigating all cases involving deadly force by law enforcement, is probably beginning the most challenging chapter in a career that has never involved sitting in quiet offices.

He has been a government lawyer defending the indigent, a mob prosecutor, presiding judge in the state’s most violent city, a judicial administrator and a judge on the state Appellate Court, from which he stepped down a year ago after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

His new office, when it is up and running, will be the most visible element among the set of law enforcement reforms social justice advocates pushed through the legislature over the last two years. And his success will likely be measured by how thoroughly he displeases everyone with whom the new office comes into contact.

“If he gets all sides hating him equally, he has probably done a great job,” said Frank Rudewicz, a consultant and retired Hartford police lieutenant . “He is in a no-win situation. There are people who are not going to like his findings.”

The anti-police sentiment that swept the country after George Floyd died at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis in May 2020 drove passage of the state’s Police Accountability Act, which was written to expand control over how police work and to establish new means of holding to account officers who break the rules.

Relationships

The inspector general, the most visible of the state reforms, is charged with investigating every use of force case and all in-custody deaths — in police stations and prisons. That means sorting out violent, split-second encounters, usually between the police and those they are pursuing. The legislature said it tried to create an office with enough power and independence to operate free from the institutional and racial biases reform advocates complain have long favored the police in such investigations.

Few, including Devlin, believe that anything he does will be accepted without protest — and events from the recent past support that belief. A police officer refused to cooperate as a witness in a recent police shooting investigation. And a community group argued to the state Supreme Court in a case about police surveillance that “Black and Brown communities within Connecticut have been targeted for and subject to lawless attacks by police.”

Devlin said he plans, among other things, to meet with advocacy groups in an attempt to establish some trust.

“It is better to get to know people in a setting that is not as charged as it is when there is an actual case that people are thinking off,” he said. “I’ve talked to the ACLU, and I intend to talk to various community groups in our state. I think it is important to have a relationship with them. When a case comes down and they have an interest in it, at least they’ll know my name and we will have spoken before.”

It is not realistic, he said, to expect that his office, which will consist of nine people when fully staffed, can repair the rift in police-community relations exposed by the Floyd death and the flurry of reforms that followed.

“That was a trigger that generated the Police Accountability Act, and creation of the inspector general’s position was part of that,” he said. “But the problem really goes much deeper than that. It is a societal issue that needs to be addressed for sure. I think the way the inspector general is going to do it is sort of on a micro basis, on a case-by-case basis. We’ll do our best to get each case correct and then move forward with that.

“But these big macro, society issues? To the extent that this office could affect that for the better? That would be great. That would be fantastic. But that seems like kind of a big ask for nine people working out of a building in Cheshire. … I think this is a smaller piece of a much bigger conversation that we are having as a society.”

New staff; new tools

Devlin is in the process of hiring staff for offices he found in Cheshire.

He appointed Andrew Slitt, an assistant state’s attorney in Windham County, as deputy inspector general . Should there be prosecutions of police officers, they will be brought by Devlin and Slitt.

He plans to hire James Viadero, the former Newtown police chief who recreated that town’s department following the tragic Sandy Hook murders. Viadero, who sits on a state board that sets police standards, spent most of his career on the Bridgeport Police Department, which he left as a captain.

There are more than 50 applications for the five inspectors who will work with state police detectives and forensic specialists on use of force investigations. The office will have one paralegal.

The legislature also gave Devlin a powerful tool that it stubbornly denies every other state law enforcement agency: the authority to issue investigative subpoenas that compel witnesses to provide statements or produce records. Witnesses who refuse to comply with a subpoena, including police officers, can be jailed.

Devlin said the proliferation of surveillance cameras should also assist the inspector general’s investigations, as well as another aspect of the legislature’s police reforms requiring all departments to be equipped with body and dashboard cameras in 2022.

“What happened is often times quite well-documented,” he said. “It is interpreting the evidence that I think is really the key.”

‘Just straight ahead’

The office will rely on Connecticut State Police forensic experts and laboratory services and, when necessary, work alongside state police detectives. Devlin will manage investigations, evaluate findings, issue annotated public reports and make decisions about prosecuting.

In some ways, the new job synthesizes what Devlin has done as a judge and prosecutor. As an assistant U.S. attorney, he helped investigate and prosecute the leadership of the Patriarca crime family, a case that concluded in a sensational, four-month trial that, for all practical purposes, ended the Mafia in New England.

“This office is in the crosshairs of a lot of people with different sorts of ideas about how these cases should go,” he said. “I’ve told everybody the same thing: I am just going to follow the evidence, and that is going to determine the outcome.

“Sometimes that is easy. And sometimes It’s hard. But that is the objective. No thumb on the scales for or against anybody. Just straight ahead.

“I am going to try to operate in a way that is s transparent, to give people an opportunity to see reasons why we reached the decisions we did. There are going to be some people who probably won’t be convinced, even by a very persuasive presentation. And that is OK. I get that.

“But most people I think are reasonable. And if you present a reasonable, measured report about an incident — whichever way it comes out, whether the police were justified or not — most reasonable people would accept that, particularly if they think that it was prepared by someone who doesn’t have any kind of ulterior motive in it.”

Devlin issued his first report last week — although it was largely completed by others before he took office on Oct. 8. He said a Naugatuck police sergeant was justified in firing three times at a suspected drug dealer who had knocked the officer down in a car crash and who the officer believed was trying to run him over. Only the sergeant was injured, and the suspect later told police he considered running over the officer.

Devlin inherited eight more cases that were pending when he was sworn in and a ninth that recently took place in Norwich.

A dozen or so judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers questioned about Devlin called him well-suited for the Inspector General’s Office. Rudewicz, who was assigned as a Hartford police detective to work with Devlin on the Patriarca case, called him ideally suited.

“He is the perfect guy for the job,” Rudewicz said.

“And it is not just his experience. It is his temperament. He is charismatic, but I think he has a very humble nature about him. And, especially as a judge, and I would think as an inspector general, you don’t want the judge or the IG to be the story. It’s the facts and the evidence that are supposed to be the story.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • "48 Hours" show schedule

    True-crime. Social justice. Impact. To miss it would be a crime.

  • English school children to wear masks to tackle Omicron surge

    Children in secondary schools in England will be told to wear face coverings when they return after the Christmas holiday next week to tackle a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. "We want to maximise the number of children in school and college for the maximum amount of time," he said in an article in the Sunday Telegraph. "One of the additional, temporary measures that will help achieve this in light of the omicron surge is recommending face coverings are worn in secondary school classrooms and teaching spaces for the coming weeks – although not for longer than they are needed."

  • Daily COVID cases in Saudi Arabia above 1,000, continue to climb in UAE

    Authorities in the two Gulf Arab states did not break down the cases by COVID-19 variant. Both countries confirmed their first known case of the Omicron variant in early December. Saudi Arabia, the largest Gulf state with a population of around 30 million, on Sunday registered 1,024 new coronavirus infections and one death.

  • Sunday shows preview: Omicron surge continues; anniversary of Jan. 6 attack approaches

    The United States' record-setting number of COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the omicron variant and the anniversary of the violent Jan. 6 insurrection nearing next week are expected to dominate this week's Sunday show circuit.The U.S. is experiencing a new surge of COVID-19 cases, with numbers rapidly outpacing figures from last winter. On Wednesday, the country reached a record number of COVID-19 cases, reporting over 486,000 new infections,...

  • Arrest made in Saturday morning double shooting

    Wichita Falls Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

  • Oregon's new CROWN Act explicitly prohibits raced-based hair discrimination

    Oregon's CROWN Act amends existing laws against discrimination to include characteristics like hair texture, braids, locs, bantu knots and twists.

  • Historic Montclair church built by Italian immigrants is struggling to restore Sunday Mass

    A group of parishioners from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, in Montclair's 4th Ward, have been fighting to keep the church open.

  • From the Right: Painfully critiquing Biden's first term

    Columnist Russ Sloan writes in this opinion piece that President Biden's first year in office was full of failures.

  • How one stranger’s small act of kindness had a wider impact

    One small act of kindness at a Garner grocery store had a ripple effect on all of us who saw it. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Stolen Classic Truck And Trailer Recovered In Utah

    Be on the lookout for this distinct ride…

  • NYPD cop sleeping in his car between New Year’s shifts takes random bullet to the head outside Harlem precinct

    An NYPD officer catching a nap in his car between two New Year’s shifts took a random bullet to the head outside a Harlem precinct house early Saturday, authorities said. The officer awoke in the parking lot outside the 25th Precinct stationhouse to find the window of his personal vehicle shattered and blood dripping from a painful head wound, police said. He was taken to New York Presbyterian ...

  • Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

    Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob. Nearly a year later, Palmer fought back tears when he faced the federal judge who sentenced him to more than five years in prison.

  • ‘Recipe for disaster.’ Gulfport police chief begs witnesses to come forward in mass shooting

    The victims who died are “fathers, brothers and sons” who lost their lives to gun violence, the police chief said, adding that shell casings from handguns and assault rifles were found at the scene. Here’s more.

  • Virginia AG sues town where police threatened Black Army lieutenant during stop

    Virginia’s attorney general is taking legal action against a small town’s police department that has long been accused of discrimination […] The post Virginia AG sues town where police threatened Black Army lieutenant during stop appeared first on TheGrio.

  • She Was a Child Bride. Why Does Her Ex Still Share Custody of Their Child?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of Ash PereiraLast year, Ash Pereira called the police in her hometown of Enterprise, Alabama, to report a rape.The date of the alleged crime was nearly 15 years earlier; the accused, her now ex-husband, Jason Greathouse. Pereira, now 30, was locked in a bitter custody dispute with the man, a former youth pastor who impregnated her when she was 15 and he was 25.What ensued was shocking to Pereira and many observers: Her ex w

  • Judge Resigns Over Racist Home Video Capturing N-Word Use

    Michelle Odinet said she was “humiliated” over a video capturing racist remarks as her family viewed security footage of an attempted burglary at their home.

  • Trump's plan to hold a news conference on the Capitol riot anniversary shows he is getting 'terrible' advice, ex-aide says

    Former President Donald Trump should "stay silent" and not hold a Mar-A-Lago news conference on the January 6 Capitol riot anniversary, said Alyssa Farah.

  • 2 Brothers Shot Their Uncle Over $400, Then One Recorded A Song About It

    It was just two hours before sunset on Jan. 15, 2017 when a 911 operator in Greene County, Ohio got a call about an injured woman lying at the edge of a driveway in Yellow Springs, about 15 miles outside Dayton. "I can see blood coming out of the side of her head," the caller said. "It does not look like she’s breathing." The Greene County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after that 3:30 p.m. call and could see that the victim, later determined to be Sherri Mendenhall, 63, was already gone. "T

  • Russian, Czech junior hockey teams removed from plane

    Members of the Russian and Czech Republic world junior hockey teams were removed from a New Year’s Eve flight from Calgary to Frankfurt, Germany, with fellow passengers saying the Russian squad caused a disturbance by smoking and refusing to wear masks. The statement did not say who caused the disturbance or if there were any arrests, and police did not respond to requests from The Canadian Press for further information. Air Canada also had yet to respond to a request for information.

  • Police: Woman shot in chest at Fashion Show Mall on Las Vegas Strip

    Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that they believe started as an attempted robbery.