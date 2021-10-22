Robert Durst charged with killing first wife

Robert Durst now faces a new charge of murder connected to the disappearance of his wife in 1982.

A week after the Los Angeles Superior Court sentenced Durst to life in prison for the death of his confidante Susan Berman in 2000, New York authorities are now attempting to pin Durst down for killing his wife. A New York state investigator filed a criminal complaint citing evidence from the files they believe connect the man to Kathie Durst's death.

“The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on Oct. 19, 2021,” said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah’s office. “We have no further comment at this time.”

ROBERT DURST SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR MURDER OF FRIEND

This new evidence includes “conversations with numerous witnesses and observations of defendants, recorded interviews and observations of Mr. Durst’s recorded interviews and court testimony in related proceedings,” the complaint alleges.

Durst was sentenced last week to life without parole for Berman's murder in 2000. The jury in Los Angeles found the prosecution proved special circumstances that he had acted with the belief that Berman, who acted as a media liaison for Durst, had discovered information connecting him to wife Kathleen Durst's 1982 disappearance.

Berman was later found shot in the back of the head in her home on the outskirts of Beverly Hills on Christmas Eve.

"At trial, prosecutors said the defendant murdered his friend because she knew details about what happened to Durst’s wife, Kathie, who disappeared on Jan. 31, 1982, while the couple lived in New York. She has never been found," said the office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon in September.

Durst was the main subject of a 2015 HBO documentary series, The Jinx, in which he appeared to admit to several murders, muttering he "killed them all" as cameras were rolling. The real estate mogul was arrested one day before the documentary series ended in Louisiana, where he was found with a map of Cuba, money, and a gun.

