Robert Durst faces new murder charges in 1982 death of missing wife

A week after he was sentenced to life in prison for killing a confidante, millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst was charged in the death of his wife Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982, authorities said Friday.

After decades of trying to pin him down for his wife’s murder and disappearance, authorities are making another run at Durst, this time with a criminal complaint that cites evidence in the files of the Westchester district attorney, the New York State Police and the Los Angeles district attorney, who successfully convicted him on the other murder charge.

The evidence in the case involving his wife included “conversations with numerous witnesses and observations of defendants, recorded interviews and observations of Mr. Durst’s recorded interviews and court testimony in related proceedings,” according to the complaint.

The Westchester DA’s office confirmed the new charges.

“The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on October 19, 2021,” DA Miriam Rocah’s office said. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Durst was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole for the murder of Susan Berman, whom prosecutors say helped cover up Kathie Durst’s killing.

Just days after his sentencing, he was placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19, according to his lawyer.

Kathie Durst was 29 when she disappeared in January 1982. Her body was never found and she was declared legally dead in 2017 at the request of her family.

The complaint alleges the incident took place “on or about” Jan.31, 1982, the day Kathie Durst was last seen alive.