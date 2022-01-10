Robert Durst, real estate scion convicted of murder, dies

Joe Mozingo, James Queally
·10 min read
Robert Durst at his murder trial in Los Angeles on March 5.
Robert Durst at his murder trial in Los Angeles on March 5. (Associated Press)

Real estate scion Robert Durst dodged justice for nearly four decades since the disappearance of his wife, Kathleen McCormack, in New York in 1982. In Texas, he beat charges of killing a neighbor whose body he admitted to dismembering and dumping into Galveston Bay. And for 15 years, he eluded Los Angeles investigators who suspected he killed his close friend Susan Berman at her Benedict Canyon home.

Durst’s good fortune finally ran out when he was convicted in September of murdering Berman in order to cover up the presumed death of his wife and was sentenced to life in prison the next month.

Forever slipping the grips of the law he spent most of his adult life eluding, Durst died early Monday while in custody of the California Department of Corrections. Durst's attorney, Chip Lewis, confirmed his client's death and said he believed he died of natural causes.

Durst took to the grave any knowledge he had of McCormack’s death, shattering the hopes of family members who hoped he might speak freely after his sentencing.

His death also puts an end to efforts by prosecutors in Westchester County, N.Y., to convene a grand jury to weigh charges against Durst in McCormack’s disappearance.

McCormack was a medical student when she vanished in 1982, and her husband became the lead suspect in her possible death and a fixture of New York tabloids.

But the case gradually faded from view, until 2015, when Durst appeared in the six-part HBO documentary series “The Jinx,” which chronicled his strange life and the suspicions surrounding him.

The series finale saw Durst confronted with evidence suggesting he wrote the so-called cadaver note, an anonymous letter that alerted authorities to Berman's death, which investigators long believed could have been written only by the killer.

Apparently unaware he was still being recorded, Durst went to a bathroom and mumbled, “What the hell did I do? ... Killed them all, of course.”

Robert Durst was the first son of Seymour Durst, and thus a scion to one of New York’s oldest and wealthiest real estate companies, the Durst Organization.

In “The Jinx,” Durst said his life was forever marred at age 7 when his mother, Bernice, fatally fell from the roof of the family’s home. While the death was labeled an accident, he depicted it as a suicide. After that, he said he ran away from school repeatedly and felt like a perpetual outsider, unable to relate to most people.

Attending UCLA, he met and became fast friends with Berman, a free spirit and daughter of a Las Vegas mob boss. Durst grew his hair long, did drugs and chafed against the stuffy corporate world of his father. But he moved back to New York and met McCormack, a dental hygienist from Long Island a year out of high school. They fell in love, got married and ran a health food store in Vermont for two years, before returning to the city. He joined the family business under pressure from his father, who would be featured in New York magazine, with Donald Trump, as one of “The Men who Own New York.”

In the 1970s, Durst and his wife lived a fast and glitzy life, partying at exclusive Manhattan clubs such as Studio 54 and Xenon. But Kathleen's mother never liked Durst.

According to “The Jinx," Durst said he couldn’t bear to talk to her about “canning” or New England lifestyle articles she read in Yankee magazine.

“Those experiences with her family were kind of Bob meets the average American family,” director Andrew Jarecki suggests to him in one of the documentary interviews.

“More than ‘meets,’” Durst replies. “Bob is forced to spend time with the average American family. Bob is supposed to be polite and cooperative and pleasant and engage in the same conversations as they are. And I just can’t do that.”

Kathleen was in her fourth year at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx in January 1982 as their marriage was falling apart. On Jan. 31, at their second home in South Salem, N.Y., Durst said Kathleen ate dinner at home and then got on the train to New York to sleep in their Manhattan apartment before class the next day.

New York investigators said they suspect she never got on that train.

Durst originally told police he dropped her off at the train station and left to have drinks with neighbors, but those neighbors later said Durst was lying, according to the testimony of the original New York City police detective assigned to the case.

On the witness stand in August , Durst admitted that he lied when he told NYPD investigators that he spoke to his wife by phone to confirm she had reached their Manhattan apartment.

It was another act of deceit that helped push the case toward conviction: A woman claiming to be Kathleen Durst had called the medical school dean the morning after she left home to say she was sick and going to miss class. John Lewin, the Los Angeles prosecutor who would ultimately convince a jury to convict Durst, argued that Berman made that call to obscure the time of Kathleen’s disappearance — and thus knew Durst was involved.

Prosecutors believe Durst used the time afforded to him by Berman's phone call to dispose of his wife's body. Investigators found a so-called dig note in Durst's trash, a list of words including "town dump," "bridge" and "shovel," which may have referred to ways to get rid of his wife's remains. Durst also made a phone call from Ship Bottom, N.J. — close to the Pine Barrens forest, where prosecutors have said the woman's body could have been buried — the same day Berman made the phone call to the medical school.

While Durst was long considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, investigations meandered until November 2000, when then Westchester County district attorney reopened the probe. Around the same time, Durst said he received a troubling phone call from Berman, whose writing career had begun to flounder.

“The Los Angeles police contacted me," she said, according to comments Durst made in "The Jinx." "They want to talk about Kathie Durst’s disappearance.”

Durst was out of the family business by then, living in homes in New York and on the North Coast of California.

He would later testify that he had been helping pay Berman's living expenses and partially financed a failed bid to launch a Broadway musical. The week Berman was killed, Durst said the two had planned a Christmas “stay-cation” in Los Angeles, where the pair would “do all the things that tourists do.”

“We were going to go to Catalina Island,” he said. “We were going to go to Disneyland.”

On Christmas Eve in 2000, Berman was found lying facedown in her house, with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. There was no sign of a break-in or robbery.

In his testimony, Durst said he had showed up for his planned visit and found Berman’s body.

“I did a double take. I saw Susan lying on the floor,” he said. “I shouted, ‘Susan!’ a couple of times, then I quickly ran to the bedroom where she was. Her eyes were closed.”

Durst said he checked to see if she had a pulse and tried to lift her off the floor, then ran to another room to call 911 but the phone line was not working. He left the home and tried to contact authorities from a pay phone on Sunset Boulevard, roughly two miles away.

But when an operator answered his call from the pay phone, Durst said, he started to have reservations.

“I decided I did not want to give them my name,” he said. “I was aware that my voice is very recognizable even without a name.”

Durst said he instead decided to write what has come to be known as the cadaver note — a scrap of paper containing only Berman’s address on Benedict Canyon Drive and the word “cadaver” — and mailed it to the Beverly Hills Police Department. He misspelled the city name as "Beverley Hills."

Durst had repeatedly denied that he had written the note, but in 2012 his adopted son found an earlier letter he wrote to Berman, with the same misspelling and lettering. He provided it to Marc Smerling, the cinematographer of "The Jinx," setting a trap Durst could not escape.

Under questioning from his lead defense attorney, DeGuerin, Durst could only admit he had lied about it over the years.

“It’s a very difficult thing to believe,” he testified. “I mean, I have difficulty believing it myself, that I would write the letter if I had not killed Susan Berman.”

Durst had denied writing the note for decades. His defense team signaled it would change tactics and admit he did so in late 2019, but legal experts have said they believe the move was self-destructive for Durst and submarined the credibility of nearly all his 15 days on the witness stand.

At the time of Berman's killing, knowing he was already under investigation in New York and would come under suspicion in Los Angeles, Durst fled to Texas.

He rented a run-down $300-a-month apartment in Galveston in the name of Dorothy Ciner, his high school girlfriend, presenting himself as a mute woman so he didn’t have to try to fake a female voice.

He befriended his neighbor across the hall, Morris Black, 71 — a drifter known for his grumpiness — and dropped his disguise.

Black’s severed body parts were found in September 2001 in trash bags floating in Galveston Bay. Investigators searched Durst’s apartment, spotting small cuts in the linoleum floor and blood stains they would match to Black.

Durst was arrested for murder, released on $250,000 bail and never showed up for his arraignment. He was caught 45 days later in Pennsylvania, shoplifting Band-Aids and a hoagie even though he had $38,000 in cash in his trunk.

At trial in Texas, he testified that he came home to find Black in his apartment, wielding Durst’s .22-caliber handgun and threatening him. In an ensuing scuffle, he said, the gun went off accidentally and shot Black in the head.

Durst said that he felt no one would believe he was trying to defend himself, so he bought a bow saw, took Black’s axe and another saw, drank a large quantity of Jack Daniel's, and hacked the body into pieces. He dumped the bags in the bay at night, only to return in the morning to find them floating and drifting onto shore.

When crime scene investigators arrived, they noted that one of the bags had been ripped open. Prosecutors alleged Durst had retrieved the head, without which they had no solid physical evidence to dispute his account about the gunshot.

“I did not kill my best friend,” Durst testified. “I did dismember him.”

Jurors believed him, finding him weird but strangely honest. He was acquitted, and New York tabloids were outraged.

Still, Durst might have escaped the long arm of the law had he not agreed to cooperate with Jarecki and Smerling in making “The Jinx” for HBO, which catapulted him back into the public eye in 2015.

In the finale, Durst struggled to explain how the cadaver note had the exact same script and misspelling as the note he had written to Berman. Growing visibly nervous, he burped bizarrely, briefly pinched his earlobe and covered his face.

When the interview was over, Durst went to the bathroom with his microphone still live, muttering the lines that helped do him in: “I don’t know what you expected to get. I don’t know what’s in the house. Oh, I want this. Killed them all, of course. [Unintelligible] I want to do something new. There’s nothing new about that. ... He was right. I was wrong. The burping. I’m having difficulty with the question. What the hell did I do?”

The documentary crew edited this to end more menacingly, concluding the series with the final words: “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

