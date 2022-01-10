Robert Durst, Scarsdale native charged in wife's South Salem disappearance, dies

Robert Durst, the Scarsdale native and millionaire real estate scion who was accused of killing his wife after her South Salem disappearance in 1982, died today at the age of 78.

Durst, who was serving a life sentence for murder, died early Monday morning while in the custody of the California Department of Corrections, his lawyer, Chip Lewis, said in a statement.

"We understand that his death was due to natural causes associated with the litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years," Lewis said. "We will issue no further statements and will not entertain any questions out of respect."

Robert Durst in his wheelchair spins in place as he looks at people in the courtroom as he appears in a courtroom in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, with his attorneys for closing arguments presented by the prosecution in the murder trial of the New York real estate scion who is charged with the longtime friend Susan Berman's killing in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas Eve 2000. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

Durst had been suffering from a variety of medical conditions, including bladder and esophageal cancer. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said he had been housed at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton and he died of natural causes at 6:44 a.m. while being treated at an outside hospital. The coroner in San Joaquin County will determine an exact cause of death.

Durst was known as the cross-dressing scion of a billion-dollar Manhattan real estate empire, who left the business when passed over by a younger brother as their father's successor. He made headlines for years while being charged in multiple murder cases that unfolded after his wife went missing.

Durst was serving a life sentence for murder after being convicted in September of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his best friend, Susan Berman, at her Los Angeles home in December 2000.

Durst had been accused of killing Berman because she helped cover up the killing of his 29-year-old wife, Kathie, who disappeared from the couple's South Salem cottage in 1982.

A Westchester County grand jury indicted Durst on a second-degree murder charge in November in connection to Kathie's death. Her body has never been found, and authorities did not mention how she was killed.

"Although Robert Durst has died, the ongoing investigation into those who helped him cover up her murder continues," Robert Abrams, a lawyer for Kathie's family, said in a statement. "On January 31, 2022, the 40th anniversary of Kathie’s murder, we will provide a further update. In the interim, please say a prayer for Kathie and his other victims."

Kathie Durst

Though Durst had long been suspected in his wife's disappearance, no criminal charge had been filed in the case until 2021, when Mimi Rocah took over as Westchester district attorney and took a new interest in that investigation.

That led to a criminal complaint filed in October in Lewisboro Town Court charging Durst with second-degree murder even as the grand jury was hearing the case.

Durst met his future wife, Kathleen McCormack, in 1971 when she was a 19-year-old tenant in a building owned by his family. The couple moved to Vermont to run a health food store but returned to New York and married on his 30th birthday in 1973.

The relationship soured, though, as Durst became abusive and at one point forced Kathie to get an abortion as he was insisted they not have children. In the late 1970s she decided to become a doctor and enrolled at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.

Kathie was just months from graduation when she disappeared on Jan. 31, 1982 after a weekend at their Hoyt Street cottage along Truesdale Lake in South Salem, a hamlet in the town of Lewisboro.

