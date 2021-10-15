  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of friend

Misty Severi
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Robert Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole at his sentencing hearing Thursday.

A jury found the 78-year-old heir to a New York commercial real estate empire guilty of murder in the first degree in September for the execution-style killing of his friend Susan Berman in 2000.

Berman's family was at the hearing, where Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham dealt the sentence. Durst did not speak.

Four victim statements were given, two from Berman's cousins.

One cousin, Deni Marcus, said, "I was robbed, and my beautiful son was robbed, of an absolutely extraordinary, brilliant person whose life was savagely taken."

Dave Berman, Susan's other cousin, told her justice had been done and that she could rest in peace, according to The New York Times.

ROBERT DURST FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER

Durst, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted of killing 55-year-old Berman on Dec. 23, 2000. The jury in Los Angeles found the prosecution proved special circumstances that he had acted with the belief that Berman, who was a journalist acting as his media liaison, had discovered information connecting him to his wife's disappearance and was willing to reveal it.

Authorities found Berman shot in the back of the head in her home on the outskirts of Beverly Hills on Christmas Eve.

Durst repeatedly denied the claims against him. On Sept. 1, Durst said he did not know who killed Berman.

But in a 2015 HBO documentary series, The Jinx, he appeared at one point to admit to several murders. During the program's production, Durst was caught on film saying, "What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

One day before the show's final episode, Durst was arrested in Louisiana, where authorities found him with a map of Cuba, money, and a gun. After a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors reconvened this month to show the jury a latex mask that authorities found when they arrested the real estate heir in New Orleans. Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian said Durst wore the mask as a disguise to evade capture from authorities in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"At trial, prosecutors said the defendant murdered his friend because she knew details about what happened to Durst’s wife, Kathie, who disappeared on Jan. 31, 1982, while the couple lived in New York. She has never been found," according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon's office.

Durst has never been charged in connection with his wife's disappearance and has denied killing her. He admitted to killing and dismembering his Texas neighbor Morris Black in 2001 but was acquitted of murder after making a self-defense argument.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Real Estate, California, Crime, New York

Original Author: Misty Severi

Original Location: Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of friend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fourteen U.S. state attorneys general press Facebook on vaccine disinformation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The attorneys general of 14 U.S. states sent a letter to Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg asking if the top disseminators of vaccine disinformation on the platform received special treatment from the company. The line of inquiry was generated after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen used internal documents to disclose that the social media platform has built a system that exempts high-profile users from some or all of its rules. In the letter, which was sent on Wednesday, the 14 Democratic attorneys general said they are "extremely concerned" with recent reports that Facebook maintained lists of members who have received special treatment, and want to know if the "Disinformation Dozen" were part of those lists.

  • Miami commissioners vote to end police chief's stormy tenure

    Miami city commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to fire Police Chief Art Acevedo after a short and stormy tenure in which he clashed with city officials and members of his own police force. The five commissioners took the step following a trial-like hearing in which he was criticized for offending fellow Cuban-Americans and losing the trust of his officers, while his attorney argued that the city’s politicians wanted him gone because he accused them of corruption. Acevedo, who took office in April after leaving his post as Houston police chief, did not testify at the meeting.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • 'I was naive’: Mia Khalifa on life after adult films and reclaiming her power with OnlyFans

    Content creator Mia Khalifa on how she reclaimed her power after leaving the adult film industry.

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

    Critics pointed out major flaws with the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican's reaction.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh

  • Charges Pending Against NYPD Officer Accused Of Shooting And Killing Ex's Girlfriend

    Sources said Yvonne Wu waited inside her ex-girlfriend's home, which they shared at one time. Wu allegedly opened fire when her ex arrived with another woman. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • Search on for missing 5-year-old boy in Lincoln

    Teams are searching a wooded area of Lincoln Thursday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old boy. The boy was walking with a group of friends Thursday afternoon when he disappeared. Police are looking in the area of a nature trail by the Birches School on Bedford Road. State police said an MSP K-9 unit, Air Wing and patrol units were also responding.

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

  • Josh Duggar's latest motions in child pornography case denied by court: Here's why

    Josh Duggar's latest attempts to suppress statements and photos in his child pornography case were unsuccessful and the U.S. District Court overseeing his case is explaining why.

  • A Capitol riot defendant accused of smoking weed in a senator's office admitted to 2 additional felonies while representing himself

    Under cross-examination, Brandon Fellows admitted to climbing into the Capitol through a broken window without permission from authorities.

  • A Singaporean man was given the death penalty after he was found with 2 pounds of cannabis

    Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41, was sentenced to death in February, and a court dismissed his appeal on Tuesday, local news reported.