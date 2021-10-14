Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison without parole

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
Robert Durst.
Robert Durst. Al Seib-Pool/Getty Images

Robert Durst, a real estate heir and subject of the HBO documentary The Jinx, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, after being convicted last month of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in Los Angeles 21 years ago.

The jury agreed with prosecutors who argued that Durst, 78, shot Berman before she could tell police that she provided an alibi for him as a way to cover up the killing of his wife Kathie McCormack, who vanished in 1982. Her body has never been found, and she was declared legally dead four years ago.

Several of Berman's relatives made victim impact statements on Thursday, including her stepson Sareb Kaufman, who said, "I have not had one day off from the absolute destruction, grief, or pain that this has caused me. I go to sleep angry, wake up angry, I eat, sleep, and drink angry."

