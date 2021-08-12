Robert Durst tells jurors he lied to NYPD after first wife Kathie disappeared in 1982

Robert Durst admitted to jurors Wednesday that he lied to a New York Police Department detective in 1982 when he claimed he reached his first wife Kathie Durst by phone at their Manhattan apartment the night she was last seen alive.

Testifying for a second day at his Los Angeles murder trial, Durst said his motive was simple.

“I told Detective (Michael) Struck that I had telephoned Kathie at the Riverside Drive apartment, and she was watching the news,” he said.

“That was a lie,” he explained. “I wanted to convince him that Kathie had gotten back to Riverside Drive.”

Durst, 78, is on trial in Los Angeles County for allegedly murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000.

Prosecutors claim he shot Berman in the head because he was worried she might implicate him in Kathie’s unsolved disappearance and presumed death.

The socially awkward scion of a New York real estate empire testified Wednesday he last saw Kathie when he dropped her off a Westchester, New York, train station on Jan. 31, 1982.

They had spent the weekend together at their cottage in South Salem, and Kathie was headed to their Upper West Side apartment because she was starting a new medical school rotation in the Bronx the next morning, he said.

Los Angeles County prosecutors allege Durst concocted the train station story to cover up for killing Kathie amid a bitter breakdown in their nine-year marriage.

Durst further admitted Wednesday that he lied to Struck about meeting with a neighbor for a drink in South Salem the night Kathie allegedly vanished.

“It seemed like he wanted me to tell him I had done stuff after taking Kathie to the train. I sort of told him what I felt like he wanted to hear,” Durst testified from a wheelchair inside the Inglewood, California, courtroom.

Despite the admissions, Durst was adamant he saw Kathie to the train and then carried on with his week, dropping the couple’s dog off for a vet visit and touring houses in Connecticut for possible purchase.

Story continues

He said it wasn’t until he retrieved a phone message later in the week from Kathie’s medical school that he started to worry.

The message from a woman at the Albert Einstein Medical School in the Bronx said Kathie had missed several days of her new rotation and was in jeopardy of receiving an incomplete.

Durst said he grew concerned Kathie was ditching her duties due to an alleged cocaine addiction, not that she might be dead.

“I just figured this was a typical ‘she found something fun to do’ (situation),” he testified. “It never dawned on me that anything could happen to her.”

In earlier testimony Wednesday, Durst denied a claim he had violently yanked Kathie out of a family function by her hair and kicked a man “hard” in the face with his cowboy boot during a fit of rage.

He said the hair-pulling incident — which jurors previously heard from Kathie’s brother Jim McCormack and saw acted out in “All Good Things,” the fictionalized movie about his life starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst — never happened.

”I did grab Kathie’s hat, put it on Kathie’s head, grab Kathie’s coat and push her towards the door,” he testified, giving his version of events.

Durst said he regretted being rude to Kathie’s relatives during family gatherings at her parents’ house, but he couldn’t help it.

”I certainly could have acted better than I acted. But I don’t think anything I could do would have made me comfortable with being in that house with all those people and all those kids and the television and a couple of radios on loudly at the same time,” he said.

Regarding the alleged kicking incident, Durst said his accuser, Peter Schwartz, was the one who turned physically aggressive after Durst “upended” a dinner plate covered in cocaine at a party.

“Peter Schwartz grabbed me by my shoulders and the two of us fell down,” Durst testified.

“When we fell down, I think he hit his face on the coffee table. He might have hit his face on my foot, but I did not do anything that anybody would considered a kick,” he said.

For his part, Schwartz previously testified Durst attacked him out of nowhere — and that Kathie called him a year later, on the night she was last seen alive, and urged him to sue.

“He was enraged,” Schwartz said in videotaped testimony played for jurors in May. “It was hard enough to fracture the bone under my eye.”

———