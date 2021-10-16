Robert Durst on ventilator with COVID-19

Robert Durst is on a ventilator with COVID-19, a diagnosis that comes just days after he was sentenced to life in prison on a murder conviction.

Durst, 78, was admitted to the LAC + USC Medical Center Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The real estate tycoon, who wore a mask and face shield during court appearances, is now on a ventilator.

"His health deteriorated over the weeks of the trial," Durst's attorney, Dick DeGuerin, said. "On Thursday, he looked like death warmed over."

ROBERT DURST SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR MURDER OF FRIEND

On Thursday, Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for the execution-style killing of Susan Berman, a friend of Durst's, in 2000.

Durst, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted of killing Berman on Sept. 17 after the prosecution demonstrated to the jury's satisfaction that Durst had acted with the belief that Berman, who was acting as his media liaison, had uncovered information connecting him to the disappearance of Durst's first wife, Kathleen.

In 2003, Durst stood trial for the death of Morris Black, his neighbor while he was living in Galveston, Texas. Durst admitted to killing and dismembering Black in 2001, but he was acquitted of murder after arguing the killing was in self-defense.

The real estate heir denied the new charges against him, saying as recently as Sept. 1 that he did not know who killed Berman. He has also never been charged in connection to his wife's 1982 disappearance.

But he appeared at one point to admit to slaying several people during an episode of HBO's The Jinx, a miniseries that aired in 2015, saying at one point while cameras were filming, "What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

