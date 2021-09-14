Robert Durst's defense makes closing argument; jury to begin deliberating Tuesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Ormseth
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Robert Durst looks at jurors as he appears in an Inglewood courtroom with his attorneys for the first closing arguments presented by the prosecution in the murder trial of the New York real estate scion who is charged with the longtime friend Susan Bermans killing in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas Eve 2000. Inglewood Courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).
Robert Durst looks at jurors as he appears in an Inglewood courtroom with his attorneys. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Lawyers for Robert Durst, a real estate heir charged with silencing his best friend with a bullet to the back of her head, argued to a jury that prosecutors had failed to prove a point essential to their case: that Durst had killed his wife four decades ago, the alleged crime to which Durst’s friend was believed to be a witness.

Los Angeles County prosecutors have made the case that Durst killed his best friend, Susan Berman, because she had helped cover up the death of his wife, Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982 and has never been seen since. After Kathie was killed, Berman impersonated her in a call to the medical school that she was attending, telling a dean she was too ill to go to class, according to the prosecution’s theory.

Two decades later, when authorities revived the investigation into his wife’s disappearance, Durst killed Berman to keep her from telling the police what she knew, prosecutors say. They have charged Durst with murdering Berman, 55, in her Benedict Canyon home with a single shot to the back of the head. The 78-year-old also faces special circumstance allegations of killing a witness and lying in wait.

Durst’s lawyers, Dick DeGuerin and David Chesnoff, argued last week and Monday that the premise on which the prosecution’s case rests — that Durst killed his wife — wasn’t supported by the months of testimony and other evidence shown to the jury.

Berman, Chesnoff said, was “a witness to nothing.”

Robert Durst defense attorneys, Dick DeGuerin, left, and David Chesnoff, right.
Robert Durst's defense attorneys, Dick DeGuerin, left, and David Chesnoff, listen as the prosecution begins closing arguments. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The prosecution, Chesnoff said, has asked the jury to elide the gaps in its case, to “make leaps and inferences” and piece together the disjointed fragments of aging memories and gory photographs to arrive at a guilty verdict.

“It’s just, ‘Throw it against the wall, and something will stick,’” he said. “But that doesn’t count in a trial, not in California, not in the United States of America.”

DeGuerin acknowledged that Durst’s treatment of his wife, whom he physically and emotionally abused, was “atrocious.” DeGuerin also conceded that Durst was made to look “really bad” on the witness stand, from which he was cross-examined for nine days.

It was clear from Durst’s testimony, his lawyer said, that his “compass don’t point north. He’s unusual.”

But dislike, even hatred for him, or the impression that he lied on the witness stand, “doesn’t substitute for evidence … that he killed Susan Berman,” DeGuerin said.

On the witness stand, Durst said he flew to California for a planned “staycation” with Berman in December 2000. When he let himself into her house, using a key she had loaned him, he found her body and panicked, he testified. Unable to call the police using Berman’s landline, Durst said, he wrote a note to the Beverly Hills Police Department, telling them of a “cadaver” at Berman’s address.

Susan Berman&#39;s home
Susan Berman was found dead inside this Benedict Canyon home in 2000. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Shortly before her death, Durst, whose family owns some of Manhattan’s most iconic and valuable buildings, had sent Berman two checks totaling $50,000. Prosecutors implied that Berman, having grown destitute near the end of her life, was leveraging a last asset — her knowledge of Kathie’s death and the coverup she arranged — to lean on Durst for money.

Chesnoff said the checks were merely gifts to help a friend who was broke. “What murderer gives his victim $50,000 and then tells the police where to find the body?” he asked.

Chesnoff conceded that the defense couldn’t explain every mystery in his client’s curious life. But “we don’t have to prove Bob’s innocence,” he said. “We have no burden. They” — and he pointed to the prosecutors sitting behind him — “do.”

The prosecution is allowed to have the last word before the jury begins deliberating. Deputy Dist. Atty. John Lewin on Monday began his argument to rebut Chesnoff's and DeGuerin’s statements. The jury is expected to get the case at noon Tuesday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pandemic hasn't dimmed Boeing's rosy prediction for planes

    Boeing said Tuesday that the airline industry is showing signs of recovering from the pandemic, and the company is bullishly predicting a $9 trillion market over the next decade for airline and military planes and other aerospace products and services. “We lost about two years of growth,” said Darren Hulst, Boeing vice president of commercial marketing. Company officials said the last year shows that air travel can rebound quickly.

  • Why Emma Raducanu's U.S. Open win is more than just a sporting fairy tale

    “There is more to Emma and every one of us than our ethnic heritage,” said one immigrant to the U.K.

  • Free rides take $104M toll on Pennsylvania Turnpike finances

    More than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling, with the millions of motorists who don't use E-ZPass having a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate camera system. Toll revenue “leakage" — an industry euphemism for uncollected tolls — has become the focus of turnpike agencies across the country as the use of E-ZPass transponders and license plate cameras continues to spread. It is a particular problem for the debt-strapped Pennsylvania Turnpike, where more than half of its total revenue goes to pay borrowing costs and tolls have more than quadrupled in 12 years for the minority of motorists who don’t have E-Z Pass to pay for rides.

  • Gabrielle Union Shared an Incredibly Raw Look at Her Surrogacy Journey

    "It's a pain that has dimmed but remains present in my fears that I was not, and never will be, enough."

  • Who's Safe, Who's In Trouble as NASCAR Cup Playoffs Head to Bristol

    Just three drivers are locked in as three-race Round 1 comes to a close on September 18

  • Cops Turn Up Heat on Lawyer in Wild South Carolina Shooting Saga

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo FacebookAlex Murdaugh is officially at the center of a state investigation.The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that it has opened a probe into Murdaugh, 53, just days after the legal scion was ousted from his firm over allegations of theft and placed in rehab for drug dependency.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the top law enforcement agency in the state confirmed the criminal investigation into Murdaugh is bas

  • Master distiller churned out 9,000 gallons of illegal moonshine on NC farm, feds say

    Prosecutors said white vans were used to sneak the moonshine across state lines to a shed in Virginia.

  • Civil trial begins for former minister accused of sex trafficking his preteen daughter

    A federal jury will hear claims this week that former minister Ron Cohen raped and sex trafficked his preteen daughter in Delaware.

  • 'Truly horrific': Man gets 10 years for stabbing woman with semen-filled syringe

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.

  • Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, avoiding jail, must apologize to victims and stay off Facebook

    “Your honor, I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I never intended to hurt anybody,” Samsel said.

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • San Jose Police Used New Tactics During Weekend Sideshow Bust

    Kiet Do reports on how San Jose police corralled a large group of over 200 spectators during weekend sideshow enforcement (9-13-2021)

  • Lake Tahoe ski resort changes name to remove racist and misogynistic slur

    Resort will be called Palisades Tahoe after consulting with Indigenous groups over longstanding name Indigenous nations in California had long called for the Tahoe resort to change its name, which used a derogatory term for Indigenous women. Photograph: Tim Dunn/AP A popular ski resort at California’s Lake Tahoe has changed its name to remove a racist and misogynistic slur after consultations with local Indigenous groups. The resort, known as Squaw Valley since 1949, will be called Palisades Tah

  • Bystanders harass Chinese woman going public in #MeToo case

    A Chinese woman was shoved by antagonistic bystanders as she headed to court Tuesday in one of the few remaining #MeToo cases from a tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain. Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, became the face of the country's #MeToo movement after going public with accusations against a prominent CCTV host in 2018. Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests, but Zhou has continued to speak out.

  • Second lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

    Michael Gilpatrick, who spent three years at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the late 1990s, said he and other boys sometimes stood on their toilets, yelling into vents to spread word of approaching staff. A state trooper testifying at Asbury’s probable cause hearing said colleagues described the four as a clique or “the muscle” of the cottage, and said they often used physical force to deescalate conflict.

  • Murdaugh murders spur rumors, conspiracy theories in SC and beyond

    SLED does have a responsibility to operate in a manner which gives the public confidence in its investigations, our Editorial Board writes. | Opinion

  • The little-known story of how Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán tried to bring down friends and enemies from behind bars

    Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's little-known attempt at betrayal reflects a shameful fact of life within criminal organizations.

  • Man Seen Kicking Woman Down Subway Escalator

    Police are searching for a man seen on video kicking a woman down a subway escalator in Brooklyn.

  • Man threatened to leak intimate photos if ex-mistress didn't compensate him

    After a seven-year extra-marital relationship with a woman he first hired as an escort ended, a man demanded that she return him a year’s worth of allowance, then threatened to disseminate intimate videos and photos that were taken without her knowledge.

  • Second brother dies in gang-related Bronx shooting

    A Bronx man critically hurt in a gang-related double-shooting that claimed his older brother’s life has also died of his wounds, police said Monday. Malik Tunstall, 22, died two days after he and his brother, Price Tunstall, 24, were gunned down as they sat on a bench outside their Bronx housing development. Police have charged Kai Johnson, 26, a rival gang member who was out on parole for ...