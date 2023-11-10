Robert Dyer: Missing London man found dead in Jamaica

A man who went missing two days into a holiday in Jamaica has been found dead.

Robert Dyer, 60, from Lewisham, south-east London, became lost when he was walking in a wooded area near St Elizabeth in the south-west of the island on Sunday.

His body was found at 09:15 local time on Thursday during a search and rescue operation, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said on social media.

The force said "no foul play is suspected in his death".

The Jamaica Defence Force and the fire brigade were involved in the search for Mr Dyer.

Mr Dyer had made contact with his brother on Sunday, having become lost on his walk.

He called his wife Anne on Monday and sounded "disoriented" and was "severely dehydrated", his family said previously.

More than 250 people were involved with the search operation on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

On Wednesday night volunteers found Mr Dyer's trekking stick.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk