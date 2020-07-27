Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Announces Anthony Fauci, Dolores Huerta, Colin Kaepernick, Dan Schulman, and Dan Springer Will Receive Its 2020 Ripple of Hope Award

The 52nd annual Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award celebrates outstanding changemakers who are working to advance equality, justice, and human rights during extraordinarily challenging times.





New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights today announced its 2020 Ripple of Hope Award laureates: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dolores Huerta, founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and co-founder of United Farm Workers of America; Colin Kaepernick, human rights activist, co-founder of Know Your Rights Camp, and Super Bowl quarterback; Dan Schulman, president and chief executive officer of PayPal; and Dan Springer, chief executive officer of DocuSign.

The annual Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award celebrates outstanding leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to social change, recognizing individuals across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have utilized their platform for the public good. At a time when the courageous pursuit of equality and justice has become political and riddled with adversity, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stands with these modern-day human rights defenders in their inspirational fight for progress.

“Our country is yearning for leadership, for moral fortitude, for common decency and kindness, and this year’s Ripple of Hope laureates give us great hope for the future,” said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. “Their work for equal justice touches every corner of society, sometimes at great personal cost. We are deeply honored to celebrate these changemakers, who have set forth countless ripples of hope at a time when our world is in such need of inspiration.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights,” said Dolores Huerta, founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and co-founder of United Farm Workers of America. “I accept this award on behalf of all the individuals who have committed themselves to organizing to maintain a democratic society. Like my dear friend and hero Robert F. Kennedy, they have created the path to a just, fair, and peaceful society. With their courage and integrity, they have united the ripples of hope into the great waves of social justice that we are witnessing in our world today.”

“In 2017, I was in the audience honoring Mr. Harry Belafonte as he accepted the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. I am humbled to follow the footsteps of individuals like Mr. B and to be in the company of all the other laureates. Thank you for this prestigious award,” said Colin Kaepernick, co-founder of Know Your Rights Camp, a free campaign for youth advancing the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities.

“It’s a true honor to receive this recognition, which commemorates Robert F. Kennedy’s passion for human rights and social justice as well as his timeless call to action—to make a difference for those who are most vulnerable in our society,” said Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal. “Congratulations to my fellow honorees, whose work and contributions to our communities are a source of inspiration for so many of us. Now more than ever, we’re called upon to continue the work of Robert F. Kennedy and those who dedicated their lives to building a more equal and just world. I’m deeply committed to do all I can to serve this cause.”