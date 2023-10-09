Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Family Already Decrying His Independent Candidacy

It only took a short time after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he was running for president as an independent on Monday for members of his family to denounce his candidacy.

Kennedy previously announced he would be running as a Democrat against Joe Biden, but the Democratic National Committee is refusing to schedule primary debates against the president.

Since the party that holds the White House rarely, if ever, schedules primary debates against the incumbent, Kennedy said he had to change his approach if he wanted to reach voters.

“So how are we going to win against the established Washington interests?” Kennedy said in a video teasing the Philadelphia rally where he officially made the switch. “It’s not through playing the game by the corrupt rules that the corrupt powers and vested interests have rigged to keep us all in their thrall.”

You can see a video of the announcement below.

Join Me For A Historic Announcement https://t.co/O8a3TDaPus — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 9, 2023

About 30 minutes after Kennedy posted his announcement on social media, his sister Kerry Kennedy rebuked his decision on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” the attorney wrote in a statement co-signed by siblings Rory Kennedy, Joseph Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”

Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country. @roryekennedy@joekennedy@KKT_Kennedypic.twitter.com/WJfGwSxN1z — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 9, 2023

Although Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ― like his family ― has a long history with the Democratic Party, The Associated Press notes that he has built close relationships with far-right figures in recent years.

In addition, polls show he appeals more to Republicans then Democrats, in part because of his positions against vaccines.

Other users on X had reactions to the statement from Kerry Kennedy and siblings against their brother.

If my own family came for me publicly like this I’d slither away never to be heard from again 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/h7FxteTG6x — Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) October 9, 2023

Imagine what a terrible person you have to be to have four of your siblings come out and say this about you. https://t.co/uPM5mZOsbh — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) October 9, 2023

Actually I think he’s going to cut into P01135809’s nut-job vote. https://t.co/XINsnHJbJy — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 9, 2023

I’ve never had to considered what a blessing it is to have siblings who aren’t conspiracy theorists, or if they are, they keep it to themselves. I think at worst my brother wasn’t sure who show Megan Thee Stallion until he heard the evidence. https://t.co/ZWLlRSmhXx — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) October 9, 2023

Less than a year after the release of ChatGPT and we already have a deepfake running for president https://t.co/zE8kEelsOT — L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) October 9, 2023

Kerry Kennedy also denounced her brother in July after he baselessly claimed that the “genetic structure” of the COVID-19 virus has been used “to attack Caucasians and Black people.”

Related...