Robert F Kennedy Jr to run for president in 2024 in challenge to Biden

Robert F Kennedy Jr has promoted the scientifically discredited link between vaccines and autism - AP

Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jnr, a leading voice in the anti-vax movement and scion of one of America’s most powerful political families, has filed a run for president in a challenge to Joe Biden.

Mr Kennedy, 69, filed a statement of candidacy on Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, which would likely pit him against incumbent Mr Biden, who is expected to declare his own run for 2024.

The former attorney becomes the second candidate to throw their hat in the ring for the Democratic nomination after self-help author Marianne Williamson declared a run.

Mr Kennedy’s chance at ending up in the White House is a long shot. Mr Biden, 80, the oldest president in US history, still has considerable support among Democratic voters.

Mr Kennedy is the son of former New York senator, US attorney general and assassinated 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.

He was once a bestselling author and environmental lawyer and had been long involved in the anti-vaccine movement, but the effort intensified during the Covid pandemic.

Since 2005, he has promoted the scientifically discredited link between vaccines and autism, and is founder and chairman of Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine propaganda group.

The charity prospered during the outbreak, with revenues more than doubling in 2020 to $6.8 million, according to filings made with charity regulators.

His organisation has targeted false claims at groups that may be more prone to distrust the vaccine, including mothers and black Americans, experts have said, which could have resulted in deaths during the pandemic.

Mr Kennedy released a book in 2021, The Real Anthony Fauci, in which he accused the US's top infectious disease doctor of assisting in “a historic coup d'etat against Western democracy.”

Robert F Kennedy Jr, sixth from left, with seven of his eight siblings and his parents, Robert and Ethel, in 1966 - AP

He has repeatedly invoked Nazis and the Holocaust when talking about measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus, such as mask requirements and vaccine mandates, and suggested that Anne Frank was better off than Americans whose jobs require them to get vaccinated.

Story continues

Mr Kennedy’s wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, distanced herself from her husband’s comments last year with a tweet saying, “My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.” He later apologised for the reference.

Mr Kennedy hinted in March that he was considering a run.

Mr Kennedy told a crowd in New Hampshire, "I am thinking about it, yes. I have passed the biggest hurdle, that my wife has greenlighted it.”

Several days later he posted on his Twitter account, “If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race,” he wrote.

“If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms. Together we can restore America’s democracy.”

Mr Kennedy has at times invoked his family’s legacy in his anti-vaccine work, including sometimes using images of President Kennedy.

His sister Kerry Kennedy, who runs Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the international rights group founded by their mother, Ethel, said in an interview her brother is “completely wrong on this issue and very dangerous.”