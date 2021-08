Robert F. Kennedy's assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

TechCrunch

TikTok has banned the popular "milk crate challenge" from its platform due to concerns that users participating in the trend could be seriously injured. The challenge saw TikTok users stacking milk crates into a pyramid and then attempting to climb across the unstable structure. In most videos depicting the trend, TikTok users are seen tumbling to the ground as they try to climb up one side of the makeshift pyramid and down the other.