Robert Fegers will retire March 15 after 13 years as Polk County judge. Eight have applied

The pending retirement of Judge Robert Fegers will create an opening on the Polk County Court in the 10th Judicial Circuit.

Fegers, 67, plans to leave the bench on March 15, said Nick Sudzina, court administrator for the circuit, based in Bartow. Fegers was first elected without opposition in 2010 and joined the bench the following year.

Fegers joined the Florida Bar in 1983 and worked in private practice before his election as a judge. He served for 10 years as city attorney for Eagle Lake.

Fegers is assigned to general civil court cases. It will be up to County Administrative Judge Stacie Kaylor to determine the assignment for Fegers’ successor, Sudzina said.

Eight candidates met Friday’s deadline to apply for consideration. Five of them are assistant state attorneys with the 10th Judicial Circuit: Josephine Colón, Allison Fox, Bonde Johnson, Monica Smith and Rachelle Williamson. The other applicants are Ruth Knight, an assistant public defender; Jennifer Steimle, a child support hearing officer; and John Waters, a Lakeland attorney.

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 10th Circuit will meet March 4 to interview the applicants. Nicholas T. Zbrzeznj serves as chair of the committee.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Robert Fegers plans to retire after 13 years as Polk County judge