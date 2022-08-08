Robert Gibbs Named UTA Partner, Co-Head of Agency’s Atlanta Office

Robert Gibbs has joined UTA has partner and co-head of the agency’s Atlanta office, making him the latest ICM Partners rep to find a new home in the wake of CAA’s acquisition. He’s not alone: Music agents Kevin Jergenson and Victoria Gutierrez, who worked closely with Gibbs at ICM on several clients, are confirmed to be making the move to UTA, too.

In the new post, Gibbs joins fellow Atlanta co-heads Rich Paul, Arthur Lewis and Steve Cohen. The hiring comes less than a year after UTA announced that it was partnering with sister company Klutch Sports Group to open an office in the entertainment hub as the first first among the industry’s biggest talent, sports and entertainment companies to establish a full-service base of operations in the city.

“Robert’s experience in the industry, combined with his enthusiasm to help us build in Atlanta, made him the perfect choice to join UTA and our leadership team there,” offered UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a statement.

Added Gibbs: “Over the past several years the momentum at UTA has been undeniable,” Gibbs said. “Jeremy and the team have built an incredible business and culture which has resonated throughout the industry.”

Gibbs, who serves on the board for A Place Called Home, segues to the gig after having most recently served as head of music at ICM Partners where he notched the distinction of being the first African American department head of a major agency’s music division. In addition to his role managing global music, Gibbs maintained a client roster that included J. Cole, Ari Lennox, PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, JID, Bas, Earthgang, Cozz, Lute, Omen, SoFaygo and Mike Dimes.

New York-based Jergenson has worked with Kamasi Washington, Duckwrth and Emotional Oranges while L.A.-based Gutierrez has worked with Rexx Life Raj, Odie and Kash Doll, among others.

