Robert Gray Is The Senior Independent Director of ReSI Capital Management Limited of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) And They Just Picked Up 20% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Senior Independent Director of ReSI Capital Management Limited, Robert Gray, recently bought UK£55k worth of stock, for UK£1.11 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 20%.

View our latest analysis for Residential Secure Income

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Residential Secure Income

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Gray was the biggest purchase of Residential Secure Income shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Residential Secure Income insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£411k worth of Residential Secure Income shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Residential Secure Income Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Residential Secure Income insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Residential Secure Income. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Residential Secure Income you should be aware of, and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.