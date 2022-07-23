Is Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Robert Half International Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Robert Half International had debt of US$262.7m, up from US$122.0k in one year. However, it does have US$550.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$287.6m.

How Healthy Is Robert Half International's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Robert Half International had liabilities of US$1.29b due within a year, and liabilities of US$209.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$550.3m and US$1.07b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$123.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Robert Half International's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$8.38b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Robert Half International has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Robert Half International grew its EBIT by 107% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Robert Half International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Robert Half International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Robert Half International generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 83% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Robert Half International has net cash of US$287.6m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$562m, being 83% of its EBIT. So is Robert Half International's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Robert Half International (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

