Robert Half International Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $78.07 per share and the market cap of $8.8 billion, Robert Half International stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Robert Half International is shown in the chart below.


Robert Half International Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Robert Half International Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Robert Half International is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 2.3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Robert Half International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.90, which is in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of Robert Half International is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Robert Half International is fair. This is the debt and cash of Robert Half International over the past years:

Robert Half International Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Robert Half International Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Robert Half International has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.1 billion and earnings of $2.71 a share. Its operating margin is 6.93%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Robert Half International is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Robert Half International over the past years:

Robert Half International Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Robert Half International Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Robert Half International's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. Robert Half International's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -8.1%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Business Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Robert Half International's ROIC is 16.91 while its WACC came in at 11.14. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Robert Half International is shown below:

Robert Half International Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Robert Half International Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Overall, the stock of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about Robert Half International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Davante Adams shares who around the NFL he'd most like to play alongside, the joys of being a #GirlDad

    The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 an hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

    Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said divers retrieved the cockpit recorder at about 08.00 p.m. Tuesday local time, near where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident. If the voice recorder is undamaged, it might tell investigators what the pilots were doing — or failing to do — to regain control of the plane during its brief, erratic flight.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • 22 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'How I Met Your Mother'

    The sitcom is well-known for its controversial ending, but there are plenty of things even the biggest fans might not know about the show.

  • New WRAL series focuses on murder of Michael Jordan’s father and troubling legal issues

    “Moment of Truth,” available through Amazon Prime, looks at the killing of James Jordan and the questions surrounding the conviction of Daniel Green.

  • Deliveroo dives 30% as IPO flops

    About as well received as a cold takeaway...Deliveroo shares made their market debut Wednesday (March 31), and promptly plunged as much as 30%.The float had valued the company at 7.6 billion pounds, or close to $10.5 billion. But Deliveroo lost $3.1 billion of its value within minutes of the market open.That made it one of the biggest debut falls for a major company on the London market for years.A number of major UK fund managers - including Aviva and Aberdeen Standard Life - had said they would avoid investing in the British company.They were put off by a share structure that gives outsize voting rights to founder Will Shu. They also cited the firm's gig economy business model, which has drawn criticism over workers' rights. The IPO was London's biggest since Glencore in May 2011, and the biggest tech float ever on the London Stock Exchange.Now the disappointing open could be a blow to UK finance minister Rishi Sunak - who has aimed to attract more tech firms to London.One analyst told Reuters it could also hurt the market for IPOs in the UK and Europe.

  • Fact check: Nike is not involved in Lil Nas X and MSCHF's 'Satan Shoes' collaboration

    Social media users falsely claim Nike released "Satan Shoes." A separate collaboration did release the shoes, but Nike confirmed it was not involved.

  • Blackhawks' Bowman named as GM of 2022 US Olympic men's team

    With an opportunity to draw from what he considers the deepest pool of American-born talent ever assembled, Stan Bowman welcomes expectations that come with being the general manager of USA Hockey’s 2022 Olympic men’s national team. “I’m humbled and honored and can’t wait to get started,” the three-time Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks GM said upon being selected for the U.S. team post on Wednesday. “You just look around the NHL and we’ve got American players all over the place doing special things every night,” he added.

  • NC State’s Elissa Cunane wins 2021 Tudor Award for media cooperation

    Even on Zoom calls, her affability shined through during this difficult season.

  • A 27-year-old woman developed a mysterious cannabis-related syndrome that left her vomiting and caused her to fall asleep while showering

    The patient was diagnosed with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, linked to marijuana use. She tried to soothe the pain by showering and was burned.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Shipment of COVID Vaccine after Factory Mistake Ruins 15 Million Doses

    Johnson & Johnson has paused shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States while the Food and Drug Administration investigates a factory mixup that ruined roughly 15 million doses of the vaccine. Workers at a Baltimore plant run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, reportedly mixed up the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, according to the New York Times. The mistake will not affect the doses that are being delivered and used nationwide, as those doses were produced in the Netherlands. However, all future shipments of the vaccine — some tens of millions of doses in the next month — were set to come from the Baltimore plant. Nonetheless, federal officials expect to have enough doses to meet President Biden’s goal of securing enough vaccine to immunize every American adult by the end of May as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are delivering vaccines on or ahead of schedule.

  • Study: Michigan stands out in academics-based NCAA brackets

    Michigan fell short of the Final Four, but the Wolverines stood out in a study that seeded the NCAA Tournament fields based on academics and diversity. Michigan was the only school to claim a No. 1 seed in both the men’s and women’s brackets released Wednesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports at Central Florida, with the study crowning the Juwan Howard's Wolverines the men’s national champion for the second straight year. On the women’s side, Gonzaga was named national champion and nearly joined Michigan as the only school with a No. 1 seed in both of the brackets.

  • 30M face severe weather risk, including possible tornadoes, in Southeast; snow likely in Northeast

    March is going out like a lion in the eastern U.S.: Severe storms are possible in the Southeast and snow is likely in the Northeast.

  • 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler declined Oscars membership in 2016 because he doesn't 'buy into' awards

    Ryan Coogler is nominated for an Academy Award this year as a producer on "Judas and The Black Messiah" but still remains a nonmember.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • The Situation at the U.S.-Mexico Border Can't Be 'Solved' Without Acknowledging Its Origins

    Biden’s attempts to address immigration may be new, but the issue is one that has dogged his predecessors for decades

  • Harvard Sparks Outrage After Telling Students ‘You May Wish That You Weren’t Asian’

    Harvard has come under fire for posting offensive messages including, “You may wish that you weren’t Asian” on its "Anti-Asian Racism Resources" page. The school’s Counseling and Mental Health Services had originally sent out the resources to address the rise of anti-Asian bias and attacks since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Student Matteo Wong took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his disappointment.

  • Chargers add home game vs. Vikings as NFL season expands to 17 games

    With 17-game NFL season approved, Chargers get Vikings in extra game. Preseason is cut to three games.