Robert Half International's (NYSE:RHI) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of March to $0.48. This will take the annual payment to 2.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Robert Half International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Robert Half International's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 6.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 34%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Robert Half International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.60 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Robert Half International has grown earnings per share at 22% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Robert Half International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Robert Half International that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

