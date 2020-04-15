Robert Half Releases Proxy Statement For 2020 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE symbol: RHI) today filed its proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PDT. In light of the public health and travel safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the related government advisories and mandates, Robert Half will host the annual meeting online via live audiocast. The company will make its proxy materials available primarily online for a portion of its stockholders in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's notice and access rules. Robert Half is taking these precautionary measures to protects its stockholders, employees, service providers and the community.

Registered shareholders who have been issued a control number will be able to attend the online annual meeting, vote their shares and submit their questions by following the instructions at www.meetingcenter.io/260960050. Those who are not shareholders or do not have a control number will be able to attend the online annual meeting as a guest at www.meetingcenter.io/260960050 using the password RHI2020 but will not be able to submit questions or vote their shares.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

