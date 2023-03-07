Robert Hufcut sentenced to 22 years in prison for child sexual abuse conviction

GOSHEN — Former Mamakating highway superintendent Robert Hufcut was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in state prison following his conviction in December for sexually abusing a child, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced.

Hoovler said Hufcut, 56, of Wurtsboro, also was sentenced to 20 years of post-release supervision.

Hufcut was convicted by an Orange County Court jury in December of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a felony.

Hufcut, who is also the former chief of the Summitville Fire Department, also in Sullivan County, will be required to register as a sex offender.

Tax breaks: State Senator James Skoufis launching probe into Orange County IDA

Yonkers case: Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for armed home invasion

Gunk Haus:Restaurant in Highland for sale, will operate while on the market

Hoovler said a jury found beyond a reasonable doubt that Hufcut, over a period of time of not less than three months, had engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child younger than 13 years old.

"The sentence imposed on this defendant is justice, considering the victim will live with the aftermath of the defendant's conduct for life," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "I praise the courageous survivor in this case who came forward and testified about the traumatic events suffered at the hands of the defendant."

Brandon Ozman, Hufcut's attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Hufcut gets 22 years in prison for conviction of child sexual abuse