Robert Irwin re-creates dad’s motorbike pic after repairs: ‘It’s so special’

What’s old is new again.

Robert Irwin took to Instagram last week to re-create a photo he took with his late father, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, on a motorbike at Australia Zoo, while remembering how he and sister Bindi rode the bike with their dad.

“I have so many memories of Dad’s old motorbike - hanging on to the front with Bindi as we’d ride around the zoo with Dad,” he wrote. “And now after being in the shed for a few years, it’s all fixed up and running again. It’s so special to be riding it after all this time!”

Irwin, 17, shared the original photo, which features him sitting on the front of the motorcycle with his father. In the second picture, Irwin, in the present, sits on the bike, while giving a thumbs-up. He also included a video of himself riding the motorcycle, showing it zooms along as good as ever.

Steve Irwin was 44 when he died in 2006 after a stingray stung him in the chest while he was swimming with the creature in Australia and filming a new TV show.

The love Robert and Bindi feel for their dad is as strong as ever.

In December, Robert, whom fans have noticed resembles his dad, posted a video montage on Instagram of Steve Irwin talking about his kids.

"Our lovely Australia Zoo crew made this beautiful video to celebrate my birthday, and it means the world to me I am beyond honoured to continue my dad’s legacy and I hope more than anything that he would be proud," he wrote, in part.

Re-creating old photos has also become something of a family trend in 2021.

Last month, Bindi posted a photo of husband Chandler Powell kissing her pregnant belly, along with another old photo of her and her dad kissing mom Terri Irwin’s stomach when she was pregnant with Robert.

“Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love,” Bindi captioned the post.

Bindi, who announced her pregnancy last August (and later revealed she's expecting a girl), believes Robert is ready to welcome a niece, having said as much while wishing him a happy birthday last year.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing brother! Your kind heart and fantastic sense of humour makes my every day," she wrote on Instagram. "Our baby girl is going to love her ‘funcle’ (fun uncle) so very much. You’re one of the brightest lights the world has ever seen. I’ll always be here for you. Love you!”