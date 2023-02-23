Robert Jenrick convicted of speeding

Robert Jenrick says he did not see signs imposing a lower 40mph limit on the M1 - David Rose for The Telegraph

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, has been convicted of speeding after he was caught travelling at 68mph in a 40mph zone.

Mr Jenrick, 41, pleaded guilty to the late-night motoring offence on Tuesday, telling a court he “sincerely apologised” for exceeding the temporary limit on a stretch of the M1 on Aug 5 last year.

Court papers disclosed to The Telegraph showed the minister claiming by way of mitigation that he thought he was still below the national speed limit, because he did not see roadwork signs imposing a lower 40mph restriction.

“I would not have knowingly exceeded the speed limit in this manner,” he wrote to Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

“I can only sincerely apologise for having done so on this occasion.”

Jenrick: Road was 'largely empty'

Mr Jenrick’s Land Rover was caught by police cameras on the southbound stretch of the M1, between junctions 18 and 19, just after 11.30pm.

Earlier that evening, he was a guest on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions, which was being hosted at Wakefield Cathedral in West Yorkshire.

Mr Jenrick told the court: “Please note by way of context that I was driving at 68mph on the M1 motorway, below the national speed limit of 70mph.

“At the late hour I was driving, the road was largely empty and I do not recall there being roadworks.”

The case was brought by prosecutors under the so-called single justice procedure, which allowed Mr Jenrick to plead guilty in writing rather than appearing in court.

Single justice procedure cases are dealt with in secret hearings before magistrates and cannot be attended by the press and public, as part of an effort by ministers to clear the backlog of criminal cases post-pandemic.

Along with pictures of his car speeding, the court papers also contained an image of Mr Jenrick’s car passing below motorway gantry signs saying “40” in large letters.

The accompanying police statement said: “The alleged speed exceeds that permitted for the matter to be dealt with by way of conditional offer of fixed penalty and was therefore accepted for prosecution.”

Mr Jenrick’s case will come before the court again on April 4, when it will be determined what sanction he is to face.

Mr Jenrick is the latest senior politician to be punished for motoring offences in recent months.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, was given a fixed penalty notice by police in January after he was seen on video not wearing his seatbelt in the back of his car.

Rishi Sunak was fined after a video showed him not wearing a seatbelt in the back of a car - Reuters

Tom Tugenhadt, the security minister, was banned from driving in November after he was caught using his phone at the wheel.

Mr Jenrick was contacted for comment.