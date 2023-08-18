Robert Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines are worth an estimated $15 million, according to Forbes

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and actress Cheryl Hines, his wife, are seen here in 2018. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, are worth roughly $15 million, per Forbes.

The financial publication said Kennedy's 10 other siblings have diluted his claim to the family's vast fortune.

Kennedy has also made millions on his own, including through his law firm and anti-vaccine advocacy.

Long-shot Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is incredibly wealthy but perhaps not as well off as his last name might suggest, according to a Forbes analysis.

The financial publication concluded that Kennedy and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, are worth roughly $15 million based on an analysis of the couples' earnings, properties, and debt as gleaned from Kennedy's legally required financial disclosure that he filed in June.

Despite his wealth, Kennedy is not self-funding his campaign. His campaign reported just over $4.5 million on hand in July after its most recent filing.

Forbes noted that one of the major reasons Kennedy does not have more money is "the Kennedy family tree has a lot of branches." Former Attorney General Robert Kennedy had Ethel Kennedy had 11 children, including RFK Jr, which leaves far more links to the family fortune than President John F. Kennedy whose only surviving descendant in their generation is US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy. RFK Jr. Forbes estimated in 2015 that the entire Kennedy family fortune was worth $1.2 billion.

Kennedy, who rose to fame as an environmental activist and attorney before pivoting to vaccine skepticism, has also made his own money too. He reported raking in more than $5 million from his law firm, Kennedy & Madonna LLP, from the start of 2022 to the middle of 2023. Kevin J. Madonna, Kennedy's partner in the firm, told Forbes that their income can fluctuate wildly year-t0-year. Kennedy also received salary and bonuses from Children's Health Defense, a non-profit that has been the main generator of his anti-vaccine agenda.

Hines, a star of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," brought in more than $1 million in 2022 and early 2023 when she appeared in the second season of the Kaley Cuoco-led series The Flight Attendant. Hines also appeared in the romantic comedy About Fate. According to Forbes, Hines also has two retirement accounts, which hold between $600,000 and $1.7 million, mainly in stock and bond index funds. The couple shares properties in both Los Angeles and the Kennedy clan home of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Some of Kennedy's family members have been outspoken in their support of President Joe Biden, and he's struggled to make in-roads with Democrats. Polling thus far has made it clear that Kennedy faces a tall task in trying to oust the incumbent president in the Democratic primary.

