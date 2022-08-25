Robert L. Harris found guilty for his role in a woman's May 2020 fentanyl death

FOND DU LAC - Robert L. Harris, of Fond du Lac, has been found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for a woman's fentanyl overdose death in 2020, according to a news release from the office of Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Harris, 41, faces up to 40 years imprisonment and a $100,000 fine. He will be sentenced on November 21.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman overdosed at Harris' rooming house at 177 W. Second St. early in the morning on May 31, 2020. Officers arrived to find her on the floor of the house not breathing.

Several bystanders and paramedics tried to revive her, the complaint said, but they were unsuccessful and she died at the scene. Police have not released her identity.

This case was investigated by the Fond du Lac Police Department and prosecuted by Toney.

